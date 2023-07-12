Superman: Legacy Has Recruited A Gotham Star To Play One Of DC's Weirder Heroes

In the last few years, Anthony Carrigan has earned widespread critical acclaim for his role as NoHo Hank on the HBO series Barry, but four years prior to that character's introduction, Carrigan had an extended run within the DC multiverse. From 2014 to 2019, the actor played the vicious killer known as Victor Zsasz on the television series Gotham, appearing in 20 episodes across five seasons, and he also appeared in two episodes of The Flash Season 1 (as the antagonist Kyle Nimbus a.k.a. The Mist). Now, years later, he is set to be a part of the DC multiverse again, this on the big screen, as he has joined the cast of James Gunn's Superman: Legacy.

News of this development comes from The Hollywood Reporter, which says that Anthony Carrigan will be playing the role of Metamorpho – one of the stranger DC superheroes who was first introduced in the comics back in 1965. Carrigan joins a cast that is growing quickly. David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan will respectively be playing Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane, and yesterday it was reported that the ensemble will include Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific.

(Image credit: Fox / DC Comics)

Created by Bob Haney and Ramona Fradon and introduced in The Brave and the Bold #57, Metamorpho a.k.a. The Element Man is the hero name of Rex Mason, an adventurer whose origin story involves getting exposed to The Orb of Ra while inside of an Egyptian pyramid. He gains the ability to shapeshift into any element or combination of elements that can be found in the human body – which is a cool power set, but he is also permanently disfigured and unable to die. He's been a member of a number of superhero teams over the years, including The Outsiders, Doom Patrol, and the Justice League.

This is actually the second great piece of news that Anthony Carrigan related-news that has arrived today thanks to the announcement of the 2023 Emmy nominees. Earlier this morning, Carrigan received his third Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series" for his work on Barry. His competition includes Henry Winkler, his co-star on the now-ended HBO series, as well as Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear), James Marsden (Jury Duty), Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso), and Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary).

Based on the inclusion of notable heroes beyond the titular character, Superman: Legacy seems to be setting itself up as a film that will offer audiences an immediate glimpse at the larger scope of the DC Universe – though James Gunn has promised that all of the standout characters from the comics are only being included because they fit the story that he is trying to tell. Not much has been revealed about the film's plot yet, but we do know for certain that we won't be getting yet another origin story.

While the blockbuster is putting its cast together now, Superman: Legacy's release date is still pretty far off, with the film not scheduled to hit theaters until July 11, 2025. Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for all of the latest updates about the developing movie, and stay on top of everything DC-related with our Upcoming DC Movies and Upcoming DC TV guides.