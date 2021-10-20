Aquaman 2: Jason Momoa Confirms He’s ‘Getting Beat Up’ Filming The Lost Kingdom
Jason Momoa makes playing Aquaman look easy.
Being a superhero is a dream job for many actors, as it brings starpower and notoriety. But filming action sequences also takes a toll on the body, with injuries being fairly commonplace. Aquaman 2’s Jason Momoa knows this too well, recently confirming he’s getting beat up while filming the DC sequel The Lost Kingdom.
Jason Momoa has had a ton of action experience already including Game of Thrones and Dune, in addition to his tenure in the DCEU. He’s diving back into James Wan’s underwater franchise with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and it turns out that he’s a little worse for the wear. Momoa recently opened up about some injuries, saying:
Ouch. While Jason Momoa makes playing Aquaman look easy, it sounds like it’s actually quite grueling on set. He maintains that the work will be worth it for The Lost Kingdom, although what James Wan has in store for the sequel remains a complete mystery.
Jason Momoa’s revelation about set injuries come from his recent appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show. The hulking actor jokes about getting older, and the wear and tear that accompanies playing Aquaman. Still, it doesn’t look like he plans on slowing down or hanging up the trident anytime soon. We’ll just have to wait and see what’s coming for Arthur Curry in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
Jason Momoa is far from the first person who has been injured filming a blockbuster like Aquaman 2. Daniel Craig suffered multiple injuries throughout his run as James Bond. Tom Cruise famously blew out his knee in Mission: Impossible - Fallout. Momoa seems to be taking his licks with a smile, sharing:
Considering what physical presence Jason Momoa brings to his roles, it’s hard to imagine the Justice League actor calling himself old. But Momoa is currently 42 years old, and it still seems like we’re early into his tenure as Aquaman. Let’s just hope that the rest of production on The Lost Kingdom moves forward without incident.
Next to nothing is known about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but some limited glimpses from the set were recently shared at DC Fandome. James Wan is back behind the camera, and will seemingly expand the understater corner of the DCEU quite a bit. Fans are also eager to see the return of the supporting cast including Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is currently expected to arrive in theaters on December 16th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.