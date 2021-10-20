Aquaman 2: Jason Momoa Confirms He’s ‘Getting Beat Up’ Filming The Lost Kingdom

Being a superhero is a dream job for many actors, as it brings starpower and notoriety. But filming action sequences also takes a toll on the body, with injuries being fairly commonplace. Aquaman 2’s Jason Momoa knows this too well, recently confirming he’s getting beat up while filming the DC sequel The Lost Kingdom.

Jason Momoa has had a ton of action experience already including Game of Thrones and Dune, in addition to his tenure in the DCEU. He’s diving back into James Wan’s underwater franchise with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and it turns out that he’s a little worse for the wear. Momoa recently opened up about some injuries, saying:

I'm getting old. I messed up my eyes. I just got something in it that kinda cut it up, and then I've gotta get surgery, I have a hernia, I've got ribs out. I'm just getting beat up. It's gonna be a great movie, you're gonna love it.

Ouch. While Jason Momoa makes playing Aquaman look easy, it sounds like it’s actually quite grueling on set. He maintains that the work will be worth it for The Lost Kingdom, although what James Wan has in store for the sequel remains a complete mystery .

Jason Momoa’s revelation about set injuries come from his recent appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show . The hulking actor jokes about getting older, and the wear and tear that accompanies playing Aquaman. Still, it doesn’t look like he plans on slowing down or hanging up the trident anytime soon. We’ll just have to wait and see what’s coming for Arthur Curry in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Jason Momoa is far from the first person who has been injured filming a blockbuster like Aquaman 2. Daniel Craig suffered multiple injuries throughout his run as James Bond. Tom Cruise famously blew out his knee in Mission: Impossible - Fallout. Momoa seems to be taking his licks with a smile, sharing:

I love my job, and I get a little too excited. And the age thing, I’m an aging superhero right now.

Considering what physical presence Jason Momoa brings to his roles, it’s hard to imagine the Justice League actor calling himself old. But Momoa is currently 42 years old, and it still seems like we’re early into his tenure as Aquaman. Let’s just hope that the rest of production on The Lost Kingdom moves forward without incident.

Next to nothing is known about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but some limited glimpses from the set were recently shared at DC Fandome. James Wan is back behind the camera , and will seemingly expand the understater corner of the DCEU quite a bit. Fans are also eager to see the return of the supporting cast including Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.