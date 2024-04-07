After Danny DeVito's A+ Oscars Batman Bit With Michael Keaton And Arnold Schwarzenegger, Would He Play Penguin Again

The 2024 Academy Awards brought a surge of unforgettable moments, from the outrageous to the nostalgic. Among the highlights was a viral skit featuring Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who nodded at their roles as iconic Batman villains in a playful jab involving Michael Keaton. This skit wasn't just for laughs; it showcased an awesome Batman detail and highlighted the trio's undeniable comedic chemistry, as they paid homage to their unforgettable contributions to the Bat saga. Now, after their A+ Oscars moment, DeVito is sharing thoughts on whether he'd ever play The Penguin again.

The big Bat Academy moment came amid a resurgence of interest in the characters and actors, who have shaped the super franchise. Michael Keaton, having recently donned the cape again for The Flash and the now-scrapped Batgirl movie , seems to still hold a candle for his role as Bruce Wayne. This rekindled attention towards the Batman universe, and Danny DeVito's subsequent comments to PEOPLE about potentially revisiting his role as Oswald Cobblepot signal a curious openness among the original cast to explore their iconic characters further. The Twins actor, with his trademark humor, suggested:

Oh, I don't know. I don't think it's a bad idea because you got Keaton, you got [Schwarzenegger], you got DeVito. We could do those same parts. Yeah, why not? Go tell [co-chair and CEO of Warner Bros] Pam Abdi to do that. And [MGM chairman] Mike DeLuca.

The Matilda director and star’s portrayal of the bird-themed villain in Tim Burton's 1992 Caped Crusader sequel was marked by a distinctive look, complete with a prosthetic nose, sharp teeth, and a notably pale skin tone, setting him apart as he faced off against Michael Keaton's Batman. On the other hand, Arnold Schwarzenegger, one of the things I love about Joel Schumacher’s Batman & Robin , took on the role of Victor Fries, a scientist-turned-villain, Mr. Freeze, due to a tragic accident in. The former bodybuilder notably appeared alongside George Clooney's take on the billionaire playboy-turned-crime fighter.

Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger remain close to this day, and it'd be great to see them on screen together as their comic book-birthed alter egos. It also sounds like Schwarzenegger is trying to get his buddy in the gym with him, which could theoretically help if they're to reprise their roles:

I don't work out like him, so he wants me to pump a little bit. And he likes dessert and I am trying to stay away from dessert. He eats dessert, but he works out all the time, so he's always in great shape.

Despite that, I'm not so sure about the Lorax voice actor's need to bulk up. I prefer my Penguin actors the way I like my coffee delivery: in compact, sturdy packages.

At present, Peter Safran and James Gunn are co-CEOs of DC Studios and are moving away from the "Snyderverse" and towards a fresh, forward-looking vision for the characters, which starts with Gunn's own Superman project . So it seems unlikely that the leaders of the company would entertain the idea of revisiting past Batman worlds. Nevertheless, the thought of such nostalgic returns remains a delightful notion. For now, the prospect of seeing the two seasoned actors team up again might rest on the much-speculated sequel to Twins, which is brought up every time Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito reunite .

