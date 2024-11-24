With Robert Pattinson Starring In Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie, What Does That Mean For The Batman Part II? Here’s The Latest

Robert Pattinson is arguably one of the most talented actors working in Hollywood today, and he keeps lining up massive gigs involving major talent. Just recently, the British actor landed a big gig, as he’s been tapped for a role in Christopher Nolan’s next movie . That’s an exciting prospect, but it also raises a question about work on one of Pattinson’s other upcoming titles – the anticipated The Batman Part II . Now, we have the latest on where work on the superhero movie stands after Pattinson’s latest casting.

It was reported by THR this past week that the Good Time star would be reteaming with Christopher Nolan following their collaboration in 2020’s Tenet. As of right now, details on the actor’s role – as well as the film’s overall plot and genre – are being kept tightly under wraps. What is known is that the movie will film in early 2025 and hit theaters during the summer of 2026. Since Universal Pictures slotted the film in that position, it’ll be released just a few months ahead of the Lighthouse alum’s aforementioned upcoming Caped Crusader flick.

As of right now, Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II is set to open in cinemas in October 2026, and it was previously reported that the production would begin filming around the spring of 2025. That’s awfully close to the start date for the Nolan-helmed film. So what does that mean for the Bat flick now? Well, THR’s Borys Kit alleges that Robert Pattinson is, of course, still attached to Reeves sequel and that there’s still hope that the film will be shot next year. However, plans supposedly aren’t close to being solidified.

Now, if these were two smaller films, then this wouldn’t exactly be a problem, given that their shoots would be shorter. Considering that these are bound to be ambitious cinematic undertakings, there’s the possibility that they could overlap production-wise. We definitely don’t know for sure if that will be the case, but it’s something to think about. As someone who’s been eager to see the next installment in the Batman saga, that’s somewhat worrying for me, especially since the film was already delayed due to the Hollywood strikes in 2023.

Story details on Matt Reeves’ big-screen next foray into Gotham City are being kept under lock and key (likely in a Batcave somewhere). Most recently, following HBO’s The Penguin series, many have been speculating about the “bat-crumbs” that have been laid out for the upcoming film. Speculation is likely to continue running rampant until Reeves sheds light on more specifics on the forthcoming flick, and I’m so ready for that.

Don’t get it twisted, though, as I’m also pumped to see Christopher Nolan’s follow-up to his Oscar-winning historical drama, Oppenheimer. In addition to directing, Nolan is also writing the script and producing the movie under his Syncopy banner. So far, the film has amassed a stacked cast, which includes the likes of Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o and Anne Hathaway. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Holland, Damon, Hathaway and Robert Pattinson are set to play the primary leads.

When it comes to Robert Pattinson’s schedule, it should also be mentioned that he’s most recently been filming the upcoming A24 movie The Drama alongside Zendaya. He also recently teamed up with Jennifer Lawrence for Die, My Love. So it’s fair to say that there’s a lot of Pattinson-centric work on the way, which is great for audiences. I’m just hopeful that in the aftermath of his latest gig, the Bat follow-up isn’t pushed back again.

