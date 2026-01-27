Robert Pattinson Rocked Out To Music While Wearing The Batman Cowl On Set (And I Need The Footage ASAP)

Robert Pattinson is seemingly one of the busiest actors on the planet, especially when it comes to mega-profile blockbuster projects. The relatively recent past has seen him bounce from Christopher Nolan’s epic The Odyssey (catch the first trailer here) to Denis Villeneuve’s third Dune film to the psychological drama Die My Love to projects we don’t even know about yet. Not to mention another low-key sequel on the way, an upcoming superhero movie no less, in Matt Reeves’ The Batman: Part II. The dude has hardly any time for his family, much less part-time musical ventures.

That’s right, for those who may not be so aware, the Twilight vet has been dabbling in making music ever since he landed a song on the vampy drama’s soundtrack. When asked by GQ about what kind of tunes he’s been crafting as of late, Pattinson recalled reaching a solid creative peak while filming The Batman, saying that he was essentially a one-man recording act on the set, even while donning the Dark Knight’s headpiece. As he put it:

During Batman, I made tons and tons of ambient electronic music. There’s a video that’s my favorite…. I was in a tent the whole time, basically, whenever I was on a break on Batman, and I’ve got my headphones over the bat ears and I’m making electronic music on MPC with my vape, done up like Batman.

While I can't say it with 100% certainty, I'm pretty sure that fans have never read, seen or experienced a Batman story where Bruce Wayne's billions were made via his skills as an electronic music producer. (Or any kind of music.) One might have thought Pattinson's brooding Bruce might have penned Nirvana's "Something in the Way," given its prominence in The Batman, but he was apparently working on higher-energy fare.

The actor doubled-down in confirming that he was indeed wearing Batman's signature cowl while grooving and vaping behind the scenes, saying it would have been too much of a hassle to remove it each time. In his words:

With the cowl on! It was so difficult to get the cowl off, but I got the headphones over the cowl. There was a period where I thought I was going to release that. You have to decide who you want to be in this life, you can’t be everything.

Considering how many celebrities are pushing dual careers as both singers and on-screen performers (for better or worse in many cases), it's almost surprising that Pattinson and his publicity team haven't made a bigger push to get his music released. Not that he would have a wealth of time to promote it on tour or anything.

While it's not made clear exactly why Pattinson won't be releasing the music he created, the comments he made about self-assessing his music may have something to do with it. As he put it:

I’m always kind of doing little bits and bobs. I recorded some stuff. It’s just so difficult to tell whether you’re being a total dork. And then the risk/reward is so high. It would be so embarrassing if you’re like, 'Oh, I made some songs.' And they’re like, 'Yeah, it’s shit.' It’s so awful. . . . There’s nothing more embarrassing. Because there’s nothing to hide behind, when you’re like, 'I like singing my songs.'

If we could just get that video of him making music in the Batman cowl, that might be all the promotional material needed to get his tracks to the top of Spotify's charts. If one of those tracks happens to land on the soundtrack for Reeves' sequel, that wouldn't hurt a bit.

For The Batman Part II, Pattinson will presumably be reteaming with co-stars Jeffrey Wright, Zoë Kravitz, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell, along with new cast members like Scarlett Johansson and fellow MCU vet Sebastian Stan, who's thought to be playing Two-Face. The film's script has been ready for months now, with Farrell and others giving it high marks, so the wait is on for that production to begin in earnest ahead of its eventual October 1, 2027 release date.