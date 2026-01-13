While Fans Think Sebastian Stan Is Playing Two-Face In The Batman 2, There’s A Fan Theory About Another Villain

The superhero genre continues to be wildly popular, with a number of shared universes in play. While DC co-CEO James Gunn is crafting a new franchise (with the first slate of projects titled Gods and Monsters), Matt Reeves' The Batman franchise is set outside of it. Fans are curious about how that property, which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription, will expand with the long-awaited sequel, and now there's another rumor about who Sebastian Stan is playing.

What we know about The Batman: Part II has been limited, especially since it's not expected to arrive until 2027. But fans are hyped about Sebastian Stan's role, especially since his stylist hinted he might be playing Two-Face. But fans are theorizing about him playing another iconic Batman villain: The Mad Hatter.

This rumor comes to us from ScreenRant, and it's pretty much entirely based on fan speculation. The idea is that given Reeves' reemerging of both The Riddler and The Penguin, that he might want to do the same with another creep Batman rogue. And while Two-Face would require extensive visual effects to bring to life, The Mad Hatter might be easier to pull off. And either way, Stan has the acting chops to pull off both roles.

In the Batman comics, cartoons, and video games, The Mad Hatter aka Jervis Tetch is a murderous villain who is obsessed with the Alice in Wonderland books. He specializes in mind control technology, which he uses to bring himself and his victims into Lewis Carroll's beloved world. Although his take on Wonderland is far more terrifying than the source material.

The Batman was a dark and gritty take on Gotham City, with Paul Dano's Riddler being perhaps the most terrifying take on that character yet. That's a big reason why fans think The Mad Hatter would be a great choice for the sequel; it could be a bold departure from the traditional take on the villain.

Of course, this is all just rumors and speculation at this point. And as previously mentioned, there is some evidence that Sebastian Stan might actually be playing Two-Face. But he hasn't been confirmed just yet, and fans are similarly curious about Scarlett Johansson's casting in The Batman: Part II. It should be interesting to see these two Marvel actors jump to DC, especially if they end up playing iconic characters from the comics.

Unfortunately, The Batman 2's delays might result in fans having to wait a while before information about what Matt Reeves has up his sleeve. Hopefully the filmmakers gives us more information sooner rather than later.

All will be revealed when The Batman: Part II hits theaters on October 1, 2027. Since it's not on the 2026 movie release list, smart money says fans will continue filling in the blanks until information is confirmed or denied.