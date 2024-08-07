After Streaming Batman: Caped Crusader, They Need To Give Us A Connected Superman Show ASAP

Batman is one of the most popular superheroes of all time, which is why he's been adapted so many times for film and TV. While fans like ranking the Batman movies, he's got a new animated series Batman: Caped Crusader, which is available with an Amazon Prime subscription. And after streaming this new show, they need to give us a connected Superman show ASAP. Let's break it all down.

Batman: Caped Crusader's trailer showed off the show's vintage style, and the show is a thoroughly enjoyable take on comics from the '40s and '50s, while also modernizing thanks to choices like Minnie Driver's androgynous take on Penguin. Each episode's short runtime made it super binge-able, and now I'm left wanting more. And I think that a tie-in series about Superman would be a great choice.

The original Superman cartoon aired back in the 1940s, and the animation has really held up in the decades since. Caped Crusader is set in the same time period, and the two shows really look connected with their animation, costuming, and stories. And since Bruce Wayne spent much of the season needing allies, why not bring in the big funs with a retro take on the Man of Steel? Smart money says this would please hardcore Superman fans, including those who grew up watching the '40s animated series.

(Image credit: Paramount)

While a Superman show connected to Batman: Caped Crusader this is just a hope for the time being, it does feel like Bruce Timm and company have already been planting the seeds of this possibility. Caped Crusader was setting up things for Season 2, and a tie-in to the classic Superman cartoon doesn't seem out of the question at all. Namely because in Episode 8 "Nocturne", the '40s version of Lois Lane make a brief cameo as a member of the press. She's even wearing her signature work uniform, which was seen a number of times throughout that classic cartoon. As a reminder, you can check out Lois' appearance in the new Batman series below:

(Image credit: Amaon)

This seemingly confirmed that the new Amazon cartoon series is connected to the OG Superman animated series. So if Batman: Caped Crusader ends up being a bit hit for Amazon, perhaps it'll entice the streaming service to team back up with Bruce Timm for a project about the Last Son of Krypton. It would be fun to see the same work applied to Superman, and see the unique ways that iconic villains from DC lore are adapted. We already saw fun, fresh version of Batman rogues like Clayface, Harley Quinn, and Two-Face.

Batman: Caped Crusader is streaming in its entirety on Amazon.