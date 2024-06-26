Amazon's Batman: Caped Crusader Trailer Has An Impressive Selection Of Villains, And One In Particular Leaves Me With A Gigantic Question That Needs To Be Answered

Sometimes even something like the 2024 TV schedule needs a silent guardian, a watchful protector… and dare I say, a dark knight? But don’t go thinking that the Nolanverse of Batman movies has returned, as the Prime Video original series Batman: Caped Crusader looks to be throwing us back to a different realm. In fact, of the best animated series of all time, and the villaious roster is so stacked, I now need to ask a pretty important question of the room.

(Image credit: DC / Prime Video)

Gotham's Finest Villains Are On Hand For Batman: Caped Crusader

The first trailer showing off an extensive look at this upcoming DC TV show is chockablock full of the baddies that prowl Gotham City's streets. Everyone from The Penguin to Two-Face, and even a new spin on Harley Quinn can be spotted in this gorgeous clip reel. It's enough to make anyone feel like Daffy Duck in "The Great Duck Detective," as you can practically set your watch to your utterance of all of those hallowed names of nefariousness.

Admittedly, there are some very strong vibes reminiscent of Batman: The Animated Series in the trailer for Batman: Caped Crusader; and that’s for a pretty good reason. Producer Bruce Timm was involved with that previous series, and his influence is definitely felt alongside that of fellow producer The Batman's director/co-writer, Matt Reeves.

In terms of The Bat himself, Hamish Linklater sounds like a glorious tribute to the late Kevin Conroy's incarnation of Batman. That choice makes rest of the impressive cast that includes Minnie Driver, Jamie Chung and Christina Ricci; as well as cartoon voice legends John DiMaggio and Tom Kenny, even more of a catch.

However, Batman: Caped Crusader seems to have buried quite the tasty lead with its baddies. And no, I'm not merely referencing previous animated Batman voice artist Dietrich Bader being hired to play the role of Harvey Dent/Two-Face. It's time to make some noise, as one of these villains comes with a walloping backstory that could lead to some promising resolution.

(Image credit: DC / Prime Video)

Onomatopoeia - The Unfinished Batman Villain

It’s kind of fitting that the same series that’s reinventing Bruce Timm’s Harley Quinn has the potential to complete Kevin Smith’s unfinished Batman comic story. That mysterious figure you see above is known as Onomatopoeia, an adversary created by Smith in the 2008-2009 arc Batman: Cacophony, with the character continuing on in the 2009-2010 book Batman: The Widening Gyre.

Unfortunately, and with one of the most infamous cliffhangers in modern comic history, the story's planned third entry Batman: Bellicosity hasn't materialized. Originally intended to release in 2014, there hasn't been hide nor hair of the next chapter.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Seeing Onomatopoeia appear in the Batman: Caped Crusader trailer has given me hope that maybe, just maybe, we'll see the conclusion of this story play out after all. Though anyone in the know with that story, and the fact that Robert Pattinson highlighted Mask of the Phantasm’s influence on The Batman , might be on the same mental path that I am; as this could turn out to be another bittersweet reminder of why Bruce Wayne isn't married.

Even if the ending to Onomatopoeia’s arc doesn’t play out in this new series, there’s no shortage of complications to the life of Batman and all he holds dear in Batman: Caped Crusader. With a more mature approach to story, and an art style that picks up where Batman: The Animated Series leaves off, it’s a good time to be a fan of this iconic DC Comics character.