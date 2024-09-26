Arthur Fleck And Batman? Joker 2 Director Reveals How Joaquin Phoenix’s Character Would React To The Dark Knight

While cinematic universes continue to be the mold for most comic book projects, there are a few franchises that are unconstrained by them. That includes the Joker franchise, and its sequel Folie à Deux is the next upcoming DC movie heading to theaters. It's set in a unique timeline crafted by filmmaker Todd Phillips, who recently revealed how Joaquin Phoenix’s character would react to Batman.

In the first Joker (which is streaming with a Max subscription), we saw Arthur interact with a young Bruce Wayne. The Joker ending saw Bruce's parents killed in a wave of crime inspired by Fleck, so it would take many years before the newly orphaned Wayne could actually train and become The Dark Knight. During an interview with IGN, the Hangover filmmaker mused about how the Joaquin Phoenix character might react to Gotham's Protector. He said:

I think Arthur would be in awe of the alpha male that is Batman. I really do. I think Arthur would look up and appreciate it. I think he'd be in awe of that. I think Arthur always had a fascination with men at ease, and he is not a man at ease. Murray Franklin in the first movie was a man at ease. He probably saw the guys he worked with as men at ease, and that was the one thing that Arthur could never be was a man at ease.

And now we know. Looks like rather than trying to make Batman smile or fight him in the streets of Gotham, Arthur would end up being amazed by the beloved DC hero. This might be surprising for hardcore fans of the comics, but the character is a new creation that isn't operating by the same rules as Mr. J.

What we now about Joker: Folie à Deux is limited, so it's unclear if Bruce Wayne will be seen or referenced throughout its runtime. But we can rest assured that there's no way Batman is showing up, so we'll never see the scene Todd Phillips is referencing. And since he's not interested in Joker 3, that's one character interaction that will presumably just be hypothetical.

Still, the cast list for Joker 2 is nothing to ignore, especially it leading duo Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. The trailer for Folie à Deux have teased the musical numbers that'll be included in the forthcoming sequel, which is an interesting departure from its predecessor. But after the first movie earned Phoenix an Oscar, Todd Phillips and company are seemingly able to take even bigger risks.

While there won't be a Batman, I'm eager to see if Lady Gaga's character Lee ever truly becomes the Harley Quinn we know and love. The Joker franchise isn't operating with typical rules of the comics, so just about anything could happen.

The truth will be revealed when Joker: Folie à Deux hits theaters on October 4th.