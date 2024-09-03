Batman: Caped Crusader Star Confirms She's Working On Season 2, And Her Tease Is Making Me So Excited

Between the 2023 Hollywood strikes delaying a number of Marvel Cinematic Universe projects and James Gunn using the year to prep the launch of the DC Universe, 2024 hasn't exactly been overflowing with new superhero movies and TV shows, but it hasn't been a total drought, and Batman: Caped Crusader has been a significant highlight. The first 10 episodes of the badass animated series premiered for Amazon Prime subscribers in August, and it left fans hungry for more.

Thankfully, the countdown to Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 is officially on, as Michelle C. Bonilla – who voices Gotham Detective Montoya – has shared that she has at least one script in hand for the sophomore run of the show. Check out her Instagram post below... which you'll note hides both the name of the episode and the writer with some strategically placed writing utensils.

A post shared by Michelle C. Bonilla (@themichellecbonilla) A photo posted by on

The enthusiasm in Michelle C. Bonilla's post is clear, and she expresses a lot of appreciation for the material that is being cooked up by showrunner Bruce Timm and his team of writers. It's cool to know that when she reads her lines on the page, it's immediately clear to her what kind of energy to bring into the booth.

As for what is hiding behind that script's cover page... we can only speculate right now. That being said, if one looks closely enough, one can spot the word "Thomas" (in the first line of the second paragraph underneath the pencil). This could perhaps mean that the episode in question will open with a flashback sequence involving young Bruce Wayne and his dad, but it's difficult to read too far into that.

The first season of Batman: Caped Crusader ultimately puts a significant focus on the transformation of Gotham District Attorney Harvey Dent transforming into the villainous Two-Face (replete with acid being thrown in his face). The finale, however, offers a significant tease of what's to come – namely, the arrival of the Joker. The final scene of "Savage Night" reveals that there is a new villain in town who is experimenting with a poison that causes people to laugh themselves to death. Montoya and the rest of the GCPD is going to have its hands full in Season 2.

The fact that we are getting Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 is not itself a revelation, but what is unfortunately still a mystery is when we will actually get to see new episodes. Obviously we don't expect it to arrive any time in 2024, but we're hoping that the animation work and actor recording sessions can be completed in time for a launch some time in 2025.

While we wait for the more of the animated Prime Video series, DC fans have a number of things to be excited about in the coming weeks/months. Not only is the release of Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie à Deux right around the corner (October 4), but The Batman spinoff series The Penguin is premiering this month, and the DC Universe will be officially launching with the streaming debut of Creature Commandos for those of you with a Max subscription.