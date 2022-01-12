Ben Affleck Reveals How Matt Damon Helped Him Step Away From Batman

For decades, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have risen together in Hollywood while maintaining a lifelong friendship. Having that friendship allowed them to see each other at their best and worst. That undeniable bond proved to be a much-needed comfort as Affleck experienced a trying time during his career. After his less-than-stellar Justice League experience, The Flash star spoke about his Last Duel co-star helped him step away from Batman.

Ben Affleck has been open about his struggles while filming the DCEU team-up. He recalled all the issues the 2017 film suffered, and how it pushed him to walk away from the Dark Knight. According to the Tender Bar star, his personal and professional struggles were starting to overwhelm him during the production. Affleck opened about how unhappy he was filming the ill-fated DC film.

I had a really nadir experience around Justice League for a lot of different reasons. Not blaming anybody, there's a lot of things that happened. But really what it was is that I wasn't happy. I didn't like being there. I didn't think it was interesting. And then some really shitty things, awful things happened. But, that's when I was like, I'm not going to do that anymore.

Given the numerous accounts from DCEU stars about the film, it wasn’t surprising to know how defeated The Last Duel star was by the turbulent shoot. Ben Affleck seemed over being part of the DCEU, which may have led to his solo Batman film being canceled. In the same interview with Entertainment Weekly (via IGN), The Way Back star recalled speaking with his Good Will Hunting co-writer about his difficult experience. Affleck revealed how his talks with Damon changed his perspective on his movie career.

I talked to you about it and you were a principal influence on that decision. I want to do the things that would bring me joy. Then we went and did Last Duel and I had fun every day on this movie. I wasn't the star, I wasn't likable. I was a villain. I wasn't all the things I thought I was supposed to be when I started out and yet it was a wonderful experience. And it was all just stuff that came along that I wasn't chasing.

Affleck does seem happier after leaving the Caped Crusader behind. The Justice League experience and the initial backlash over his casting had worn Ben Affleck down over time. Given his enthusiasm for recent works like The Last Duel and The Tender Bar, the Oscar winner seemed to be in a better place. Of course, moviegoers will get to see him don the cape and cowl one last time as The Flash debuts in theaters on Nov. 4.