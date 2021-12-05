Ben Affleck Talks Rekindling Romance With Jennifer Lopez At This Stage Of His Life
It's been a long time coming, but Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are making their relationship work this time around.
A lot of life has happened since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were the celebrity “It” couple of the early aughts. Both have had a few kids, gone through divorces and suffered a few breakups along the way, but their acting careers only continue to impress audiences. Now, they're back together again after nearly two decades apart, and Affleck opened up a bit about rekindling their romance at this stage of his life.
The Last Duel writer/actor was asked point-blank about getting back together with his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, during an interview with the Wall Street Journal. He said that one of the major lessons he has learned is not to “share everything with the world” because they are, rightfully, “private and intimate.” However, the actor still seems to be just as giddy about Bennifer 2.0 as the rest of us. He revealed:
The couple had broken off their engagement in 2004 – allegedly because Ben Affleck wasn't ready yet to fully commit and didn’t like the intense scrutiny surrounding them at the time. Yet earlier this year, not long after Jennifer Lopez’s own breakup with fiancé Alex Rodriguez, she and Affleck were seen rekindling their former relationship. And it seems to only be getting more serious by the day. This being his second chance with the Hustlers actress apparently isn't lost on Affleck, either. The Good Will Hunting star continued:
While they're busy nurturing their real-life second chance, the concept of difficult pasts and forgiveness have also ironically been manifesting in their work of late. The actor/director is currently promoting his latest film, The Tender Bar, which is about a young boy abandoned by his father who finds guidance from other male figures at a local bar. The stsar told the WSJ that making the movie brought him a lot of clarity about his own relationship with his father and how he wants to live his life nowadays.
Meanwhile, one of Jennifer Lopez’s next films, Shotgun Wedding, (in which she stars alongside Josh Duhamel) is about a couple struggling to get along amidst the chaos of their destination wedding. The Tender Bar and Shotgun Wedding are slated for releases on December 22, 2021 and June 22, 2022, respectively – and there's a good chance Bennifer 2.0 will show up for each other again on the red carpet premieres.
Ben Affleck did in fact tell the outlet that along with hoping to be a good father and good man, he also is hoping to one day be “a good husband.” And I can think of one person who has said they would be down for that.
