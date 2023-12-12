George Clooney Admits His Kid Absolutely Roasted Him Over Not Being Batman 'Anymore'

Few superhero movies have become the punching bag that 1997’s Batman & Robin has become. Sure, some people actually do enjoy Batman & Robin , but for the most part its garish colors and slapstick humor have turned it into a favorite target for jokes over the years. Even George Clooney, the actor in the iconic hero role, doesn't hold back when poking fun at the film. Over time, he's been quite open about his hate for his own work as Bruce Wayne. It seems George's six-year-old is joining the roast, playfully reminding his dad that he's not Batman "anymore."

On Monday night, the 62-year-old actor graced the stage of Jimmy Kimmel Live! to chat about his latest directorial venture, The Boys in the Boat. The actor and director treated the audience to a lighthearted exchange with his son, engaging in playful banter. The actor attempted to regale his youngster with tales of his days donning the famous detective’s cape. Clooney humorously recounted the interaction:

My son’s in love with Batman. Right? He’s in love with Batman. That’s all he talks about is Batman. And I’m like, ‘You know I was Batman?’ And he’s like [smiles], ‘Yeah, not anymore.’ … He has no idea how right he is.

Always quick on his toes, Kimmel replied with a sympathetic "that’s tough, that’s tough," acknowledging the amusing predicament. However, the ER veteran had the final laugh, addressing a major point of contention in Joel Schumacher's version of The Dark Knight , landing the flick low on most people's ranking the live-action Batmen . The actor shared:

How do you tell your six-year-old son Batman had nipples?

Schumacher's initial foray into the world of Gotham, Batman Forever, still holds a dedicated fan base for various reasons. Yet, one production choice many consider a misstep is the addition of artificial rubber nipples on the hero's costume. This quirky detail made another appearance in Clooney's turn as Bruce Wayne in 1997’s Batman & Robin. Fans have long pondered why the late Schumacher opted for this peculiar and seemingly unnecessary alteration to the iconic Batsuit. In a 2017 Vice interview, Schumacher finally shed light on his decision.

When the Lost Boys director took the reins for Batman Forever, advancements in the rubber molding process used for the suits in the first two Michael Keaton starring movies gave the filmmaker an idea. Envisioning a more anatomically accurate suit, he drew inspiration from Greek statues and medical illustrations. Presenting the concept to lead designer Jose Fernandez, who shared his vision, Schumacher personally ushered in the era of Bat Nipples, deeming the addition "cool."

Clooney's entire appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (which you can watch below) reveals that the Bat Nipples may not be as "cool" as initially thought. Regardless, this didn't deter the actor from humorously donning the cowl (or a version of it) one last time in a delightful cameo in this year's The Flash .