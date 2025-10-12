How Many Other DCU Movies Will James Gunn Direct After Man Of Tomorrow? ‘I May Get So F--king Tired’

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn just marked the Peacemaker Season 2 finale amid the 2025 TV schedule, which he confirmed marks the “end of the road for now” for John Cena’s antihero. While doing press, Gunn sat down to talk about the future of new DC movies. He shared his larger creative vision and teased which upcoming superhero movie releases he plans to personally direct. His answer confirmed what many likely suspected: Man of Tomorrow is just the beginning, but how far he’ll go depends on how long he can keep up the pace.

Gunn participated in a wide-ranging conversation with Deadline, and revealed he already knows which other DC projects he’ll be helming. However, he also admitted that exhaustion could eventually slow him down. Hee explained to the outlet:

Man of Tomorrow was an idea I’ve had for a long time. I think I know the next few I’m directing, so I already know, frankly. Because it’s a part of the plan of the DCU, there is one big story. On the one hand, I want everything is going to be OK to watch by itself. But also, there’s a bigger story being told that involves, say, Salvation and that story involves Rick Flag, it involves Lex and Superman.

That “bigger story” is set to tie together characters from Peacemaker, Creature Commandos, and the upcoming Superman sequel, and it continues to form the spine of DC’s Gods and Monsters era. Gunn’s emphasis on interconnectivity echoes his approach to the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy at Marvel. The major difference this time is that the sandbox is bigger and far more personal. The multifaceted filmmaker continued:

There’s those movies that I’m going to be directing. That’s the plan right now, at least. I may get so fucking tired that I can’t do it, because I’m pretty tired, but we’ll see. But there’s a plan that I’m going to do a couple more, at least.

The director could be helming several of the DCU slate, unless he finds himself burnt out. I have a feeling, and this is only speculation on my part, that the reason we haven't heard much news on The Brave and the Bold front and there have been rumors of Andy Muschietti no longer being involved, is because Gunn plans on tackling the next iteration of the Caped Crusader. I have nothing to back this up, except for the way he spoke about his love of every Dark Knight era.

Even as the St. Louis native transitions into his role as an executive producer guiding other filmmakers, he told Deadline he’s still figuring out how to balance creative vision with the demands of leadership. It seems pretty clear the Super helmer plans to stay deeply involved in DC’s most pivotal chapters. What that means for his future as a director on DC projects remains uncertain.

For now, all eyes are on Man of Tomorrow, set to arrive in 2027, while Supergirl kicks off the DCU’s 2026 movie slate, with Clayface landing later in the year. Beyond that, it all depends on whether James Gunn can catch his breath before the next world he builds demands saving. In the meantime, watch the DCU work Gunn has already crafted using an HBO Max subscription.