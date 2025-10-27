Zack Snyder Posted A Ben Affleck Batman Picture, And Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing

The superhero genre continues to be wildly popular, although the DC side of things is in a transitional period. The old DCEU (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription) is dead, with co-CEO James Gunn crafting an entirely new shared universe. But Zack Snyder has been sharing BTS images from his time in the DCEU lately, and after posting a throwback of Ben Affleck's Batman fans are saying the same thing.

We're already three titles into the new DCU, with the first slate of projects called Gods and Monsters. But fans are still unpacking the DCEU, and Snyder's recent Instagram posts are only adding fuel to that fire. Case in point: the following image of Affleck suited up as Gotham's Protector. Check it out below:

Even though Batman v Superman's reviews resulted in that Sad Affleck meme, you can't deny that the Oscar-winning filmmaker/actor looked awesome in Bruce Wayne's signature armor. Plus Ben Affleck got super ripped to play the role, bringing a hulking physicality to the fan favorite DC hero. Unfortunately he only got to star in two movies, in addition to cameos in Suicide Squad and The Flash.

Fans who watched the DC movies in order will recall how much hype surrounding Affleck's casting as Batman. I loved the jaded and brutal version of the character we saw in Batman v Superman, as well as the lighter version who appeared in Justice League. But Affleck's Batman movie never happened, and fans in the comments section of Snyder's post are posting their continued interest in that concept. Check out some responses below:

Give Ben a year to get in shape and then give him and Zack ONE solo Batman film and we will all be happy - chrisdolimusic

This depresses me. We should have gotten a solo Batfleck movie. - jwaltonsu

#RestoretheSnyderVerse - slykane

Please God, give us Ben Affleck’s solo movie. 🙏🏻😢 - movieswood17

#MakeTheBatfleckMovie #RestoreTheSnyderVerse - georgeseia

The comments section is filled with these types of responses. This shouldn't be all that surprising, as Zack Snyder has a legion of royal fans who are passionate about his vision for the DCEU. Their campaign to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut eventually worked, which is why they're continuing to make their voices known in the above post of Ben Affleck.

There's no indication that Warner Bros. will #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, and therefore allow the filmmaker two produce his two planned Justice League sequels. After all, a new shared universe has already joined the chat. But with Snyder continuing to post these throwbacks, smart money says the discourse will continue.

The next upcoming DC movie hitting theaters is Supergirl on June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to wait and see what images Snyder ends up posting on his social media next.