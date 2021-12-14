Wait, Is Batgirl In The Main DCEU Or Not? Here’s What J.K. Simmons Says

The DC Extended Universe is always expanding, thanks to acclaimed projects like The Suicide Squad. One of the highly anticipated flicks coming down the line is the Batgirl movie, which is being developed for HBO Max. But is the movie in the main DCEU or not? Here’s what J.K. Simmons says.

DC fans were thrilled to learn that Justice League’s J.K. Simmons would be reprising his role as James Gordon in Batgirl, starring alongside In the Heights actress Leslie Grace. But fans have been wondering if the events will be connected to the greater DCEU. Simmons’ latest comment makes it seem like perhaps we’re dealing with another offset of the universe, saying:

I was as surprised as I was when [Marvel] came back to ask me to do [Jameson] that they were coming to me to play Batgirl’s father, Commissioner Gordon again, in this new version of the universe.

Well, I’m intrigued. J.K. Simmons’ reference to a “new” version of the universe is sure to turn a few heads, and leave us wondering if Batgirl will ever get to crossover with other favorites like Harley Quinn. The multiverse is open for both DC and Marvel, so there’s no telling what might come next for characters like James and Barbara Gordon.

J.K. Simmons’ comments to DenofGeek seem to hint that Batgirl is set outside of the main DCEU. Alternatively he might just be referencing how this “new version of the universe” is different from the one he worked on with Zack Snyder for Justice League. Simmons has gotten some multiverse experience thanks to his role as J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but moviegoers definitely have questions about the developing Batgirl movie, and it’s relation to other DC projects.

As J.K. Simmons explained, he was clearly surprised about returning to the role of James Gordon in Batgirl. After all, it had been a number of years since he filmed his brief scenes for Justice League. Zack Snyder’s five-film plan for the DCEU had been abandoned, so it seemed like this tenure as the GCPD officer was over before it began. At least, until now.

Anticipation for Batgirl has been steadily building, in no small part to the inclusion of J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. The excitement increased thanks to the cast of Brendan Fraser as the villainous Firefly , which should make for an A+ bad guy opposite the title character. The upcoming blockbuster also marks the first time one of Batman’s proteges makes an appearance in the DC Extended Universe… whatever version of the universe it is.