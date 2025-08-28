Some Fans Want Chris Pratt To Play Batman In The DCU, But I Have Better Ideas Now That James Gunn Finally Addressed It

Though a large number of Batman fans currently want Alan Ritchson to play the Caped Crusader for James Gunn’s DCU (or in whatever other capacity is possible), there’s no shortage of additional options sparking similar casting discussions ahead of the upcoming movie The Brave and the Bold. One such actor is Chris Pratt, whose portrayal of Star-Lord in all three of Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies has heavily fueled such fan desires, and the director is aware those hopes exist. He just doesn’t maybe doesn’t agree wholeheartedly.

James Gunn's Response To Fans Calling For Chris Pratt As Batman

To clarify, the Superman filmmaker knows how important casting Batman is, and he does indeed want to team up with Pratt again in the future, and he does seem open to making it happen in the DCU. Just presumably without the Parks and Rec vet donning Batman’s signature cape and cowl. Speaking with Escorpión Dorado (Golden Scorpion), Gunn more or less confirmed that fans can expect to see the actor in his upcoming superhero movies at some point, but was otherwise vague. As he put it when asked about Pratt:

As Batman? No. As something else? Yes.

Such a direct statement might come across as a disappointment for some fans clamoring for Chris Pratt to take over as the face of another mega-franchise alongside The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Garfield. But here's the thing: I think there's potential for Pratt to take on something way more interesting within Gunn's DCU for a role that goes places fans haven't really seen him go before.

Hear me out: Pratt shouldn't play one of the heroes in the Bat Family, but rather one of the Dark Knight's villains. Since becoming a full-blown movie star, the actor has been cast almost exclusively in protagonistic hero roles, at least on the blockbuster side of things, and I think it's time for him to start leaning into his mustache-twirling era. And here's a shortlist of rogues that I think would be far more interesting for Pratt to play rather than Bruce Wayne.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Two-Face

For anyone who might have trouble envisioning what Chris Pratt would be like as a malicious and murderous arch villain, Two-Face could be the perfect transition role. The character's duality would allow the actor to still showcase his charismatic and genial side as attorney Harvey Dent, while also forcing him to get nasty and vile whenever the coin dictates it. It would also give Pratt a great reason to change up his approach to how he voices characters. I also kind of want to see what Two-Face would look like with a scruffy beard.

(Image credit: DC)

Black Mask

Far less visually cartoonish than many of Batman's other villains, Black Mask (a.k.a. Roman Sionis) is a hardcore and malicious crime lord that would allow Pratt to play a key Bat-nemesis without having to become a cackling maniac. I also think it would be interesting if his titular mask was malleable and form-fitting to his face, rather than merely being a fixed skull shape. (Worth noting: as a child, Roman was bitten by a rabid raccoon, but no word on whether its first name was Rocket or not.)

(Image credit: DC)

Tommy Elliott (Hush)

Live-action Batman fare has yet to adapt the fan-favorite arc that introduces Tommy "Hush" Elliott into Bruce and Batman's shared existence. Stepping in as Hush would put Pratt as up close and personal with the billionaire vigilante as possible, with some Batman-esque action in the mix, even if he wouldn't have all of the nifty costumes and gadgets. Tommy would work best with someone likeable playing him, which wouldn't be an issue for Pratt.

I could spend all day thinking about Batman villains that would be interesting for the Terminal List star to take on. In fact, here are a few others that I think he'd also be great for.

David Cain

Arnold Wesker (Ventriloquist)

Solomon Grundy

Kirk Langstrom (Man-Bat)

Let's remember that James Gunn is indeed interested in introducing Man-Bat to the DCU, so that last suggestion isn't as ridiculous as it seems.

With Superman & Lois vet Tyler Hoechlin having recently thrown his own name in the ring for possible DCU Batman portrayers, it's impossible to tell when James Gunn & Co. will make that decision, and it's equally impossible to know when that name would get officially announced. My money is still on Alan Ritchson, though, assuming Reacher doesn't get a 7-season renewal order from Prime Video in the near future.