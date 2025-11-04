Shazam Star's Halloween Photo Has Fans Hoping He Plays Another DC Hero
Let the casting theories begin.
The superhero genre continues to be popular, and DC is in the midst of some thrilling chances. Co-CEO Jame Gunn's new shared universe has begun, and we've already been treated to three projects in theaters and streaming with a HBO Max subscription. There are all sorts of questions about casting surrounding the studio, and Shazam! star Asher Angel's Halloween post has fans hoping he'll play a new role in the burgeoning DCEU.
The first of DC projects is called Gods and Monsters, and fans who have spent years watching the DC movies in order are curious about which heroes are coming in upcoming DC movies and who might play them. This discourse recently happened in the comments section of Angel's Halloween tweet. You can see the post itself below:
Gn pic.twitter.com/oLgLatmPAfNovember 2, 2025
DC fans will instantly recognize that Asher Angel is pointing at someone wearing a Nightwing logo on his T-shirt. That's the emblem of the original Robin Dick Grayson, who eventually became the hero known as Nightwing in his adulthood. And folks are definitely sounding off in the comments section.
The Bat-family are beloved heroes, but they were noticeably missing from the previous DCEU. It remains to be seen if/when James Gunn will bring the Dark Knight's protegees to the screen, but folks in the comments want to see Asher Angel in the role. Some even think he's campaigning for the role, with some of the responses reading:
- Please be Nightwing in DCU - @tinovanmilt7
- free Nightwing - @the_spy_wonder
- Bro Nightwing baiting - @RoyalMaj3sty
- Bro is too swole not to be playing night wing - @QFilmzzz
- Why didn’t YOU wear a Nightwing costume? Make it official, bro! - @mariohudson86
While Angel wasn't wearing Nightwing costume for Halloween, clearly there are folks out there who want to see him suited up in the DCU. Although there's been no indication that this is a priority for James Gunn, who is already supervising a full slate of announced movie and TV projects.
As previously mentioned, the larger Bat-family never got to appear in the DCEU. We saw the suit of a dead Robin in Batman v Superman and the scrapped Batgirl movie, and that's about it. Although the Titans series (which was set outside of the shared universe) did features Dick Grayson as a main character, appearing as both Robin and Nightwing.
When the first slate of the DCU projects was announced, it included plans for The Brave and the Bold. That still developing movie, which will be helmed by Andy Muschietti, was originally slated as a movie about Batman and his son Damian Wayne aka Robin. But recently James Gunn made the family aspect seem unlikely. Does that mean we won't get any form of Robin at all?
I've always loved the Batman sidekicks, so I'm hoping that eventually they're brought into fold at the DCU. There are a number of different Robins one could bring, as well as Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, or even Huntress.
Asher Angel can be seen in the Shazam! franchise over on HBO Max, and the next DC flick hitting theaters is Supergirl on June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully James Gunn offers us more details about the Bat-family sooner rather than later.
