Storyboards For Ben Affleck’s Batman Solo Movie Sees Him Fighting With Deathstroke, And My FOMO Is Through The Roof

The DC Extended Universe (which is streaming with a Max subscription) officially ended with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, although fans are still unpacking the projects that arrived over the years. The studio had plenty of behind the scenes changes, as well as upcoming DC movies that were announced and dropped. That includes Ben Affleck's Batman movie, and some recently released storyboards for that project have me suffering from some serious FOMO.

While we wait to see the new DCU's debut with Gods and Monsters, new information about the previous shared universe is still trickling out. Case in point: DC storyboard artist Jay Olivia recently posted on Twitter an image that he created during the development of the Batfleck movie. Check it out below:

I mean, how cool is that? I loved Affleck's take on Batman, and personally think it was a crime that we never got to see him take center stage in a solo flick. Justice League's credits scene set up a conflict with Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke that we never got to see. Which is why this storyboard panel is so thrilling.

In the comics and various other mediums, Deathstroke is a serious threat for Batman. He's got a similar set of talents and strengths, and takes no issue with killing. So seeing them face off in the above image is exciting, especially since we'll never get to see Affleck and Manganiello actually come to blows as their DC characters.

In the end, Affleck's final appearance as Bruce Wayne was in The Flash, although he was just one version of Batman in Andy Muschietti's blockbuster. Affleck said he finally learned how to play the character in that film, even if Michael Keaton ended up being Batman in the second half of its runtime. And unfortunately, it doesn't seem like we'll be seeing his take on Bruce Wayne again soon.

Ben Affleck debuted as Bruce Wayne in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and immediately made an impact. He brought a hulking physicality to the character, and also played him as a jaded, battleworn hero. While some moviegoers took umbrage with his penchant for killing, overall Batfleck seemed to be embraced by the fans.

While it's sad that the Ben Affleck Batman movie never happened, the person who probably has the most FOMO is Joe Manganiello. While the True Blood actor portrayed Deathstroke in the Justice League credits scene as well as the Snyder Cut's Knightmare sequence, he never got to have any real material as the character. But who knows? Maybe James Gunn will toss him a bone and have him play Deathstroke in the DCU.

The new shared universe will begin with James Gunn's Superman on July 11th. In the meantime, check the 2025 movie release dates.