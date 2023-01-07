With All The DC Shakeups, Fan Art Of Jensen Ackles As Batman Has Fans Talking

While many an actor has played Batman , it seems there is always talk about who should take the mantle of the Caped Crusader next. Now, with all the DC shakeups, and James Gunn taking the company in a new direction , including a Superman reboot , the conversation about who could play another Batman has been reignited, especially after fans saw some great fan art of Jensen Ackles as Bruce Wayne.

Over on Instagram , Horrific Heroics created fan art that imagined the Supernatural star as the Dark Knight. I gotta say between this great art, fans’ wanting Ackles to play a live-action version of Batman for a while, and the actor’s history of voicing Batman in the Long Halloween movies and the upcoming Legion of Super-Heroes, he would be a great fit for a live-action adaptation. Plus, based on all the changes happening at DC it doesn’t seem impossible.

A post shared by Aaron (@horrific.heroics) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Below the post, many DC fans commented on their adoration of the idea that Ackles would make a great Batman. Many even tagged or mentioned James Gunn, so the new co-head of DC would know there are fans who really want this to happen.

One commenter noted that Ackles would be a perfect fit, writing:

Oh I really love the idea of that. He is too perfect and most definitely will work no matter what everybody else thinks. Fits beautifully.

While another fan felt like this artist read their mind, posting:

I was literally just thinking about how i'd love to see you tackle this. FANTASTIC.

Another commenter noted Ackles currently has his hands full with his role on The Boys as Solider Boy, but was sold on the artwork:

He's Soldier Boy to me but this concept...is starting to get me onboard 😂

While I love that there are a ton of fans on board, and I could totally see Ackles playing Batman (I mean his voice alone makes him perfect for it), it seems highly unlikely this will happen. Between Ackles' busy schedule, and the most recent iteration of The Batman coming out just last year with great responses from critics and audiences , I'd assume Robert Pattinson will remain our live-action Batman for the time being.