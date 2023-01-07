With All The DC Shakeups, Fan Art Of Jensen Ackles As Batman Has Fans Talking
I could see it.
While many an actor has played Batman, it seems there is always talk about who should take the mantle of the Caped Crusader next. Now, with all the DC shakeups, and James Gunn taking the company in a new direction, including a Superman reboot, the conversation about who could play another Batman has been reignited, especially after fans saw some great fan art of Jensen Ackles as Bruce Wayne.
Over on Instagram, Horrific Heroics created fan art that imagined the Supernatural star as the Dark Knight. I gotta say between this great art, fans’ wanting Ackles to play a live-action version of Batman for a while, and the actor’s history of voicing Batman in the Long Halloween movies and the upcoming Legion of Super-Heroes, he would be a great fit for a live-action adaptation. Plus, based on all the changes happening at DC it doesn’t seem impossible.
Below the post, many DC fans commented on their adoration of the idea that Ackles would make a great Batman. Many even tagged or mentioned James Gunn, so the new co-head of DC would know there are fans who really want this to happen.
One commenter noted that Ackles would be a perfect fit, writing:
While another fan felt like this artist read their mind, posting:
Another commenter noted Ackles currently has his hands full with his role on The Boys as Solider Boy, but was sold on the artwork:
While I love that there are a ton of fans on board, and I could totally see Ackles playing Batman (I mean his voice alone makes him perfect for it), it seems highly unlikely this will happen. Between Ackles' busy schedule, and the most recent iteration of The Batman coming out just last year with great responses from critics and audiences, I'd assume Robert Pattinson will remain our live-action Batman for the time being.
However, one can dream, and admittedly it would be really cool to see Ackles play a live-action version of The Caped Crusader. Lucky for us, we can hear him play a version of Batman in the upcoming Legion of Super-Heroes, plus he’ll be all over the 2023 TV schedule as he returns to Big Sky and The Winchesters, so there will be no shortage of great content featuring Jensen Ackles. It’s also worth mentioning that there seems to be a good chance we’ll see him return as Soldier Boy in Season 4 of The Boys, so we’ll probably get to see him in real life, in a super suit, playing a (not-so) superhero sometime soon.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
