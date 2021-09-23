Upcoming Bill Murray Movies And TV: Everything The Comedian Is Working On

There are many comedy legends that I often think of when my mind goes to some of the greatest comedy films. These range from people like Steve Martin and Martin Short, to others who have truly made a name for themselves in this industry. But, one of the ones that I always come back to is Bill Murray.

In my opinion, Murray’s made some of the biggest comedy classics in film history, from comedies like Groundhog Day to ghost adventures like Ghostbusters. Everyone knows this awesome comedic actor, and with good reason. What Bill Murray movies or TV shows are coming out soon that you, as a fan, can look forward to? From Ghostbusters: Afterlife to miniseries, here is everything the actor has coming up soon.

The French Dispatch - October 22, 2021 (Completed)

Wes Anderson has always come out with plenty of fun films that his fans have all enjoyed, from the animated adventure Isle of Dogs to The Grand Budapest Hotel. However, a new film is coming out soon that Bill Murray will be a part of, and that is The French Dispatch.

The film, which has been delayed a couple of times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is finally set to come out on October 22, 2021, after so much anticipation building. Bill Murray is among the stars featured in The French Dispatch cast, which includes people like Elisabeth Moss, Timothée Chamolet, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, and so many others. Murray and Wes Anderson have collaborated on several films before - which we’ll go over in another entry here - but it seems that The French Dispatch is set to take the world by storm.

The film is set to tell a series of stories from the final issue of an American magazine, that was published in a fictional 20th century French city, so it’s certainly an interesting premise. Wes Anderson spoke to the New Yorker about the upcoming film, saying that real-life stories and the idea of wanting to do a film like the publication (the New Yorker), was something he always wanted to do:

I have almost every issue, starting in the nineteen-forties. Later, I found myself reading various writers’ accounts of life at The New Yorker—Brendan Gill, James Thurber, Ben Yagoda—and I got caught up in the whole aura of the thing. I also met Lillian Ross (with you), who, as we know, wrote about Truffaut and Hemingway and Chaplin for the magazine and was very close to Salinger, and so on and so forth.

It’s certainly looking to be an impressive story with a major cast list, so I’m eager for the film to drop.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife - November 11, 2021 (Completed)

Like many, the one film I always remember Bill Murray from is the original Ghostbusters. And, now, nearly forty years later, Bill Murray is going to reprise his iconic role in another sequel to that classic movie, titled Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

While Murray is set to join the other stars, the Ghostbusters: Afterlife cast is already full of a lot of talent, including actors like Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard from Stranger Things, McKenna Grace from Malignant, and so many others.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set to follow the story of a single mother and her family who were evicted from their home, and they are all forced to move into a decaying farmhouse in Summerville, Ohio, left to them by their grandfather, where a series of unexplained earthquakes are happening, despite there not being any fault lines there.

Murry actually talked about the upcoming film with Vanity Fair, and how his character and the rest remaining from the original title are going to fit into the upcoming story with a new generation of Ghostbusters.

Well, we are a man down. That’s the deal. And that’s the story that we’re telling, that’s the story they’ve written.

Regardless of where they take the story, I’m sure fans of the first two Ghostbusters films are going to be excited to see Bill Murray return to form in one of his most iconic rolls - even if his part is ends up being smaller than in the previous films.

The Now - TBA (Post-Production)

Coming up next, Murray is set to work on a miniseries called The Now. It was originally set to release on Quibi, the short-video platform that came out in 2020, but because it shut down, the show has been moved over to the Roku Channel, according to Variety.

The series is also set to star Dave Franco, according to Entertainment Weekly, and Bill Murray will star as his therapist in the project. The Now’s premise has Franco as a 35-year-old man who is down on his luck, and suffers with a long family history of depression and mental illness. When his girlfriend leaves him and his brother dies by suicide, he decides to abandon his past and live in - well, The Now, as you can tell from the title.

The Now is also set to star actors such as O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Daryl Hannah (known for her role in Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill), Alyssa Milano (Insatiable), and more, according to Deadline.

The series was set to debut in 2020, but since the shut-down, an official release date isn’t out yet. Hopefully, we’ll get more info soon on when we might get to watch this comedy series.

Untitled Wes Anderson Film - 2022 (Filming)

I told you Bill Murray and Wes Anderson liked to work together a lot. Although The French Dispatch hasn’t even released yet, Anderson is already looking to hire for his next film, and Murray is set to star in the next one, according to Variety. Murray was announced to star alongside Tilda Swinton, and the movie is filming in Spain, even though it isn’t about the country.

Anderson himself has said that he’s not ready to share any details about what the new film is going to be about.

Besides Murray, plenty of other stars have signed on already. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Hanks is going to play a leading role, as well. Another THR article revealed that The Suicide Squad star, Margot Robbie, is also set to star.

But, that’s not all. Black Widow star Scarlett Johanson has signed on for the film, according to the same outlet. And, in another report, Your Honor star, Bryan Cranston, Westworld star, Jeffrey Wright, and Isle of Dogs alumni, Liev Schreiber, are also set to join this untitled Wes Anderson film.

The film is currently in production, according to Variety Insight, so hopefully it won’t be too long before we get to hear what this next film will be all about. Until then, though, let’s keep our eyes and ears open for more news.

Bum’s Rush - TBA (Pre-Production)

Next, according to Variety, both Bill Murray and Anne Hathaway are set to star in the canine drama called Bum’s Rush. The story is set to focus on the relationship between Hathaway’s boot maker and a stray dog named Bum, who is voiced by Murray, as they find themselves at a crossroads that will change their lives forever.

Unfortunately, there haven’t been any more updates besides the initial announcement for this intriguing film, but, hopefully soon, we’ll be able to get some idea of when this might come out and how production is going.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever - TBA (Rumored)

While this is just a rumor, isn’t that title just the best ever? Regardless, The Greatest Beer Run Ever is coming from Apple Studios, joining their other original movies, which is set to star Zac Efron and Russell Crowe, with Bill Murray being courted to star in a supporting role, according to Deadline.

The film is going to be directed by Peter Farrelly, who won the Academy Award for Best Picture back in 2019 for Green Book. The movie, based on the bestselling memoir titled The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty, and War, is going to tell the story of the author, Chick Donahue, as he leaves New York in 1967 to take beer to his childhood buddies in the Army while they are fighting in Vietnam.

The premise itself sounds fantastic, and the rumored cast list is already making me eager to see the film. Sadly, there hasn’t been much that has come out about this possible epic war tale, only that Efron and Crowe are set to star, and that Murray is rumored to have a part as well. I’m hoping we might get some more updates soon.

Which one of these films are you looking forward to the most in the upcoming years? Or are you eager for the new miniseries? Let us know in the poll below! Whatever the case, I’m sure each Bill Murray project will be just as good as the last.

