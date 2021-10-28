Black Adam Producer Teases How Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher Factors Into Dwayne Johnson’s DC Flick
By Dirk Libbey last updated
Here's how Atom Smasher and Cyclone will fit into the Justice Society of America.
Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam has been a project in development for so long that’s hard to believe it’s actually on the way. We only just got our first real look at what Black Adam will look like in a recent teaser, but when he arrives next summer, he’ll be bringing several other heroes with him. And now we’re starting to get a bit more detail about what some of them, including Noah Centrino’s Atom Smasher, are going to be like.
Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia recently spoke to the Illuminerdi about the movie, and specifically about two of the members of the Justice Society of America, Atom Smasher, and Cyclone. They will be among the youngest members of the JSA that we meet, but even being young, they will complex origins which the movie will explore. According to Garcia...
While the movie is certainly going to be about Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, it appears he won’t be the only character who is fully realized. In addition to Noah Centrino’s Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell’s Cyclone, Aldis Hodge will play Hawkman and Pierce Brosnan will play Dr. Fate. It sounds, from what Hiram Garcia says here, that we’ll learn something about where all the major players are coming from.
Based on the teaser that we saw of Black Adam one certainly gets the impression the movie is going for something of a darker tone than some other DC films like Shazam! But Black Adam will have a bit of a lighter side as well. As the younger characters of Atom Smasher and Cyclone will apparently provide much of the movie’s humor. Garcia continues...
This all sounds great, now we just need to see it for ourselves. Black Adam just recently finished filming and is now in post-production. With the movie set to open next July, we’ll likely see our first real trailer sometime early next year.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.