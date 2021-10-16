‘Black Adam’ First Look Reaction & Breakdown
By Katie Hughes , Sean O'Connell
We finally get a look at Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam.'
DC FanDome kicked off with a stunning first look at Dwayne Johnson's "Black Adam," including the first few minutes of footage from the film itself. CinemaBlend's DC experts Sean O'Connell and Law Sharma of course had to discuss everything we saw from behind-the-scenes and from the film itself, including the new costumes, Black Adam's powers, and what this first look unveiled about his origin story.
