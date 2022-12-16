Black Adam Streaming: How To Watch The Dwayne Johnson DC Movie

In October 2022, the long-awaited Black Adam soared into theaters around the world and showed off the debut of Dwayne Johnson’s titular anti-hero as he took on the Justice Society and ushered in a new era for DC Comics movies. Despite being a bust with critics, Black Adam resonated with audiences , and ended up making a sizable chunk of change at the box office that may or may not be enough to prevent Warmer. Bros. Pictures from losing money in the long run.

But if you weren’t one of the millions of moviegoers who helped the latest DC Comics movie rule the box office during the early days of its theatrical run (or maybe you want to watch it again from the comfort of your own home), the big-budget spectacle is now streaming on a popular subscription platform. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Black Adam streaming...

When And Where You Can Watch Black Adam Streaming

Considering Warner Bros. Pictures, DC Comics, and HBO Max all fall under the same corporate umbrella – Warner Bros. Discovery – there was never really any question about where Black Adam would land once it made its streaming debut, but the “when” in the situation was a bit of a mystery. Well, those with an HBO Max subscription will be happy to read that they can now watch Black Adam streaming as of Friday, December 16.

The news was confirmed in a “coming soon” trailer (opens in new tab)on the HBO Max website earlier in the month that teased some of the movie’s bigger scenes before announcing the streaming release date.

Are There Other Ways To Watch Black Adam?

Streaming Black Adam on HBO Max isn’t the only way to watch Dwayne Johnson’s incredibly pissed off Egyptian god awake a millennia-long slumber. In fact, there are multiple ways to see the movie in action.

You can buy (or rent) a digital copy of Black Adam on Amazon right now. A physical copy will be available in early January 2023, if you’d prefer holding off until the Blu-ray and 4K versions are released.

Black Adam is also still showing in select theaters throughout the country, but you’ll want to check your local listings for exact showings.

If You’ve Already Watched Black Adam

