'Black Adam' Interviews With Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan And More
Watch our exclusive interviews with the cast of "Black Adam."
“Black Adam” stars Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam/Teth Adam), Pierce Brosnan (Doctor Fate/Kent Nelson), Aldis Hodge (Hawkman/Carter Hall), Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher/Al Rothstein), Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone/Maxine Hunkell), Sarah Shahi (Adrianna Tomaz), Mohamed Amer (Kamir) and director Jaume Collet-Serra discuss their new DC film in this interview with CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell. Find out if The Rock intends on making a movie that speaks to the film's end credits sequence and more.
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro
00:20 - Dwayne Johnson on Shaking Up The DC Universe with ‘Black Adam’
03:15 - Pierce Brosnan Uses His Personal Watch and Wedding Ring For Doctor Fate
04:54 - Clint Eastwood’s Massive Influence on ‘Black Adam’
07:35 - The ‘Black Adam’ Cast Says The Rock Disappeared Into The Role Immediately
09:30 - Noah Centineo & Aldis Hodge Share What It Was Like The First Time They Saw Themselves In Their Costumes
11:53 - Quintessa Swindell & Noah Centineo On Negative Fan Reactions
14:10 - Dwayne Johnson Intents To Make The DC Movie That’s Teased In ‘Black Adam’s’ End Credits
