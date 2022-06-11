Black Adam’s Dwayne Johnson Thanks Fans For The DC Movie’s Massively Successful Trailer Premiere

After months of near-radio silence from DC following the success of the Robert Pattinson-led The Batman, we’ve finally seen footage for the next live-action superhero movie from Warner Bros.: Black Adam. The next-in-line upcoming DC movie will see Dwayne Johnson being introduced to the DCEU alongside Pierce Brosnan’s Dr. Fate, Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell's Cyclone and Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman, among other Black Adam cast members . Just a couple days after the trailer’s debut, The Rock is thanking fans for their early support.

In classic Dwayne Johnson fashion, the actor took to Instagram to share a video while in his home gym working out. Check out the 'thank you' post:

A post shared by therock (@therock) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

While shirtless and hanging around his many personal workout machines, Johnson revealed that the Black Adam trailer received a “staggering” reaction since its release. According to The Rock, the DC movie's trailer earned 98% positive reviews and reactions. Along with saying “holy shit” in response, Johnson also said this in the video:

I’ve launched some big properties in my career, Jungle Cruise, Jumanji, Hobbs & Shaw, you guys have put Black Adam in another stratosphere and I can’t thank you enough. You know what this property means to me deep down here, I’m so passionate about this property. Ten years in the making, of working my ass off to deliver for you guys and the response was incredible.

The Black Adam trailer was released earlier this week and it already has amassed over 12 million views. You can check it out here:

As Johnson mentioned in his recent social media post, Black Adam has been a long time coming. The actor was first said to be attached to the role in 2007, but clearly Johnson has been keeping busy with a number of massive film appearances since being approached by DC. Filming began in early 2021 and ended that summer. Recently, The Rock returned to the Black Adam suit for additional photography, which wrapped just recently .

For a long time, Johnson has been throwing around the tagline “the hierarchy of power about to change” in the DC universe with the debut of his character. While speaking about Black Adam in the video, he shared how the movie might bring about a new era in this superhero franchise. He also talked about how during the process of developing the film, he’s always made it a priority to listen to the fans and put the “audience first.”