6 Cool LGBTQ+ DC Characters We Would Love To See On Screen In Live-Action

The DC comics universe has been expanding on screen, with some of the latest films that have been worked on for the DCEU, like the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom or any of the new shows that have been in development for HBO Max, such as The Penguin spinoff. But, you know what DC needs more of? LGBTQ+ heroes and villains.

While there have been a few who have popped up over the years - such as the lovely Harley Quinn in the HBO series, Harley Quinn , and her relationship with Poison Ivy, or even Renee Montoya in Birds of Prey. But, if we’re going to start adding in plenty of new characters, why not turn to some of the ones who will bring us not only awesome powers, but fantastic representation, as well? Here are my picks for the DC comics LGBTQ+ characters who should make their debut in live-action.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Apollo

Apollo, who appears in the Wildstorm Universe within DC, is basically like another version of Superman in my eyes. One of his aliases is literally called "Sun God," and he’s able to absorb energy and convert it into physical strength. He also, like Superman, has laser eyes that could blast through anything, can fly, has enhanced senses - he’s basically the whole shebang.

Unlike Superman, however, Apollo is part of the LGBTQ+ community, and, according to Games Radar, is often considered one of the first openly gay superheroes, having debuted back in 1998. He was a big reason why the portrayal of characters who were a part of the LGBTQ+ community started to become a bigger part of not only DC comics, but comics in general, and he ended up having a big partnership (and marriage) with another great DC character that we’ll get into next.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Midnighter

We have Apollo, who reminds me very much of Superman. Now, we take a look at Midnighter, who reminds me starkly of the caped crusader himself, Batman, otherwise known as “Vengeance” in the 2022 film, The Batman . Midnighter is a lot like Batman in many ways, where he’s more like a rogue superhero and likes to play by his own rules, but you want to know who he’ll always partner up with? Apollo.

These two are honestly the complete opposite when you look at them, light and dark in so many ways, and yet they go together perfectly. It’s no wonder that their partnership has often been compared to that of Superman and Batman, because they’re genuinely amazing when they work together. They even have their own team-up books called Midnighter and Apollo.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Sarah Rainmaker

The Wildstorm Universe is full of crazy powerful characters who deserve so much more praise, and one of those is Sarah Rainmaker. While she’s not a part of the superhero team that Apollo and Midnighter are a part of, she is an outstanding hero who has the ability to control air and water, and is a skilled fighter.

She came out as bisexual and is proud of it. She is a part of Gen 13, which is a team that is composed of genetically altered superhero teenagers, a young team-up that often reminds me of Young Justice or even one of my all-time favorite cartoons, Teen Titans. I could definitely see her appearing in a live-action movie or TV show featuring this team. There’s so much to her character - especially with her Apache roots.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Catman

You’ve heard of Catwoman, and all of the portrayals we’ve seen of her in the DC world, from Anne Hathaway’s role as Selina Kyle to the most recent portrayal in 2022 by the wonderful Zoë Kravitz . But, have you ever heard of Catman? Nah, probably not. This man is a hunter. Catman, otherwise known as Thomas Blake, was a former hunter, and while he is a villain in the comics, working for a team called the Secret Six (which is pretty much like The Suicide Squad), he is outed to the world as bisexual.

Even so, that doesn’t stop him from doing his thing - you know, tearing people apart and literally causing mayhem wherever he goes as part of the Secret Six. And honestly, it would be sick to see him on screen. Have you seen Catman? This man is huge. And, he has a quirky personality to boot. I’d love to see him fight side by side with Harley Quinn or any of the other fantastic characters in this world.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Aqualad

Aqualad, otherwise known as Kaldur in DC Comics, was a part of the TV series, Young Justice, and was voiced by the lovely Khary Payton (who has done some incredible voice work). The character has also shown up in the comics, but under a different name, being known as Jackson Hyde.

Both versions of the character have him as a part of the LGBTQ+ community, with Kaldur being bisexual and Jackson being gay, so either would work in this case, and honestly, he’s awesome. I mean, we already love Jason Mamoa as Aquaman . Imagine if we got to see Aqualad appear with him in the next movie, since he wasn’t in the first one ? I would just about die. Bring him in, dang it!

(Image credit: DC Comics)

The Ray

Last, but not least, we have The Ray, otherwise known as Ray. This man has been all over the place, joining teams such as the Justice League, Forgotten Heroes, and many more. He’s able to manipulate light at will, and can also fly - as most DC heroes tend to be able to do in some way or the other. In DC Rebirth, Ray is openly gay.

If The Ray were to appear in any live-action piece, it would most likely be in something that involves the Freedom Fighters, which was one of the bigger groups he was a part of in DC Comics. The Ray did have a minor live-action appearance in the fourth annual Arrowverse crossover, but other than that, he hasn’t been explored as much in the DC universe. He had his own animated show for two seasons, but I want to see him in his live-action form.

Out of everyone on this list, who would you want to see the most? I’m all for this Apollo and Midnighter relationship, but honestly, any of these choices would be fantastic in my eyes. DC, you have your options, now go and make some awesome movies and TV shows with these characters.