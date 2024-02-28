Critics Have Seen Code 8: Part II, See What They’re Saying About The Sequel To Robbie And Stephen Amell’s Netflix Hit

Stephen Amell has become recognizable over the past decade or so for his role as Oliver Queen (a.k.a. Green Arrow) in the CW’s Arrowverse, as well as for playing wrestler Jack Spade on Heels. Meanwhile, you’ve seen Robbie Amell in the Amazon comedy Upload and the CW’s The Flash. With their superhero backgrounds, the cousins teamed up in 2019 for Code 8, which ultimately went from indie underdog to one of Netflix’s most popular movies . Now, they’re back for Code 8: Part II, so what are critics saying about the sequel?

Code 8: Part II is available to stream now with a Netflix subscription and centers around Connor (Robbie Amell) and Garrett (Stephen Amell) aiming to help 14-year-old Pav (Sirena Gulamgaus) elude the corrupt police force and their robotic K9s. Marya E. Gates of RogerEbert.com says the movie is cheesy but fun, however, the sequel doesn’t find the same balance between its action and the emotional stakes as the first offering. Gates gives the movie 2.5 stars out of 4, writing:

"Part of the problem is that the plotting is not as tight as the first film, which was penned solely by Chris Paré. Here he shares writing credits with Chan, Sherren Lee, and Jesse LaVercombe, and there may well be too many cooks in the kitchen. However, Chan's visual world-building remains sharp. The whole film has big, dilapidated Rust Belt vibes, from the rundown community center where Conor works as a janitor to the greasy spoon diner where he meets up with Garett. Everything here is gray and cold and bleak."

Alex Maidy of JoBlo , however, finds the sequel better than the original, rating it a “Good” 7 out of 10 for its fun action and better story. In fact, the critic says Code 8: Part II is better in every way, praising Sirena Gulamgaus for holding her own alongside her adult co-stars. In Maidy’s words:

"With a better story, better special effects, and better character development, Code 8: Part II builds on the core concept of the original film and expands the action. Stephen Amell and Robbie Amell deliver on characters they have come to know well for a movie that is reminiscent of late 1980s/early 1990s sci-fi action movies. Code 8 Part II is familiar and fairly formulaic but still delivers a solid collection of action sequences that keep the pace moving from beginning to end. With a setup for a third film, Code 8 Part II could kickstart a solid genre franchise that would be worth revisiting every few years for new tales. "

Felipe Rangel of ScreenRant seconds the above opinion, also writing that Code 8: Part II elevates the story’s game in every way, from thrilling visual effects to exciting action to well-developed characters. Rangel rates the film 4 out of 5 stars and says:

"While Code 8: Part II manages to outdo the original movie in its sci-fi elements, that is not the only improvement that can be seen in the sequel. Part II hinges on a script co-written by Chris Paré, Sherren Lee, Jesse LaVercombe, and director Jeff Chan. While it presents engaging action, it only hits as hard as it does due to the movie's slower, character-focused moments. The sequel tells a compelling story that gives plenty of chances for its main stars to shine, adding depth to returning characters and introducing interesting new players."

M.N. Miller of Geek Vibes Nation gives the movie a 7 out of 10, noting that it succeeds on the juice of the Amell cousins’ edgy chemistry. There’s surprising depth in this sci-fi world, Miller writes, making this “gritty, underground and raw” sequel worth watching. In the critic’s words:

"Directed by Jeff Chan, this follow-up is a very good sequel that puts a premium on themes of unethical policing, institutional corruption, and the use of community activism as a beard to illegal activities. The script, written by Chan, Chris Pare, Sherren Lee, and Jesse LaVercombe, builds a world where those with powers are persecuted. In a post-social justice world, the PWPs begin to fight for what is rightfully theirs."

Alice Lange of Martin Cid magazine gives it 3 out of 5 stars, assuring fans of the first movie that they will not be disappointed in the sequel. While the new flick doesn’t break any new ground in the sci-fi or superhero genres, Code 8: Part II is a “great success,” Lange says, writing:

"This second installment follows the formula of the first one, with a similar pace and aesthetic, but with better effects, a bigger budget, and identical plot lines. It is less surprising in terms of the dystopian narrative it presents, but more impactful visually, improving upon the first movie."