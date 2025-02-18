Fans Have Been Responding To Buff Nicholas Galitzine After He-Man Set Photos Dropped, But The Red, White & Royal Blue Star Has Been Showing Off His Superhero Physique For Weeks

Actor Nicholas Galitzine's starpower has been steadily growing for years, thanks to his work in steamy projects like Red, White, and Royal Blue and opposite Anne Hathaway in The Idea Of You (both of which are available with an Amazon Prime subscription). He's also set to star as He-Man in the new Masters of the Universe movie, and fans are thirsting over him when set photos revealed just how much he bulked up for the role. But it turns out he's been teasing his transformation quite a bit previously.

Galitzine has become a bonafide heartthrob recently, with plenty of folks online collectively obsessing over the 30 year-old actor. DeuxMoi posted photos on Instagram of him filming as He-Man, and he's looking seriously huge. Folks began sounding off on Twitter, with some A+ responses arriving online. One such tweet reads:

get him out of that button up and into the speedo

Honestly, can you blame them? He-Man typically wears very little clothes... to the delight of the Mary & George star's fans. Folks are waiting to see the fruits of Galitzine's labor, but he's disappointingly clothed in the viral set photos. But that hasn't stopped folks from sharing their excitement for his transformation, with more comments reading:

Wow, he really bulked up 😳🤦🏻‍♂️

PLEEEEASE HE LOOKS SO GOOD IM SCREAMING

Then again, those who have been paying attention to the actor's social media might have already seen the evidence of him bulking up to play He-Man in live-action. While we haven't been treated to a shirtless pic just yet, the Craft: Legacy actor posted on Instagram just a few days ago referencing his body, offering:

A post shared by Nicholas Galitzine (@nicholasgalitzine) A photo posted by on

While he's still covering his growing muscles, he's clearly put on a bunch of weight for Masters of the Universe. And with fan anticipation for the upcoming superhero movie growing as a result of his status as a swoon-worthy hunk, I have to assume we'll be seeing more of him too.

Back in January, Nicholas Galiztine posted another progress photo, revealing he was still bulking before eventually cutting to become a leaner version of He-Man. Check out the Instagram pic below:

A post shared by Nicholas Galitzine (@nicholasgalitzine) A photo posted by on

He's been teasing fans about his new superhero physique for some time now, so smart money says he's going to go viral when debuting in He-Man's signature costume. Hell, he might even break the internet.

Galitzine is just the latest actor who has made a big physical transformation for a superhero role. We've seen this through various figures in the DCEU and MCU, including Brie Larson, Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth and more. But this might be the most anticipated transformation yet. Hopefully we get to see him in his full He-Man glory soon. While not on the 2025 movie release list, the live-action adaptation is expected to arrive in 2026.