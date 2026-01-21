Fans Think Zack Snyder Is Hinting At Another Batman Movie (And I Think He Knows What He's Doing Here)

The superhero genre is showing no signs of slowing down, and fans were recently treated to a new DC shared universe courtesy of co-CEO James Gunn. While we've been treated to the first few titles from the first slate of projects titled Gods and Monsters, filmmaker Zack Snyder has been posting photos from the previous DCEU (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription). His latest of these images has fans thinking he's directing another Batman movie, and I think he knows what he's doing here.

Following the release The Snyder Cut, some fans began campaigning for Warner Bros. to restore the SnyderVerse, including his two planned Justice League sequels. There's been no indication this is happening (especially since the new DCU was formed), but his latest post on Instagram has fans holding out hope for him to helm an upcoming DC movie about Gotham's Protector. You can check out the photo in question below:

A post shared by zack snyder (@zacksnyder) A photo posted by on

While this image seemingly shows off some pottery own by Zack Snyder, his 647K followers on Instagram quickly noted a tie to DC. Because behind said pottery there a copy of Frank Miller's Batman: The Dark Knight Returns can be seen. This four-issue comic book plot is wildly popular, and the comments section is filled with fans hoping this was a subtle nod to his future plans to adapt it into a live-action film.

Obviously this isn't any real confirmation about Snyder working with Warner Bros. on another DC project, but folks in the comments section are sounding off. And I have to believe that the visionary filmmaker knew that this was the type of reaction that would come by including a Batman comic in the background of the shot. Some of the responses include:

Fans who watched the DC movies in order saw as Snyder kickstarted the entire DCEU with projects like Man of Steel and Batman v Superman, before assembling an entire team of heroes in Justice League. The latter two projects brought Ben Affleck's hulking and jaded Bruce Wayne to the big screen, and there are plenty of moviegoers who are bummed that Affleck's solo movie never got produced.

Zack Snyder has been methodically posting photos from the DCEU sine joining Instagram, and his following has skyrocketed quickly as a result. Call me a cynic, but I think that including The Dark Knight Returns in the above shot was further reason for fans to click and engage in the post, therefore exposing his profile to more potential followers. Although if he was given another DC movie to direct I'd be there with bells on.

Snyder's superhero movies are streaming over on HBO Max. The next DC movie hitting theaters is Supergirl on June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to wait and see if Warner Bros. and Snyder ever collaborate again on a comic book project.