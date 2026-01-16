The Brave And The Bold Rumor Offers Thrilling Update (And I Hope It's Legit)

The superhero genre continues to be popular, and things are changing on the DC side of things. Co-CEO James Gunn has crafted a brand new shared universe, with the first slate of DCU projects titled Gods and Monsters. One of the titles that was revealed was The Brave and The Bold, which will be helmed by IT And The Flash director Andy Muschietti. A new report about that project offers a thrilling update, and I so hope that it's legit.

What we know about The Brave and The Bold is limited, but fans are invested thanks to Muschietti's involvement... especially after his work on Welcome to Derry (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription). Fans have been curious about what's been going on behind the scenes, and a report from Dread Central's social media claims:

Hearing the screenplay is finished for Andy Muschietti's new Batman film BRAVE AND THE BOLD, and that Warner Bros. is looking at a 2028 release. As previously explained, it will not connected to Robert Pattinson’s The Batman films directed by Matt Reeves. Early reports say it will focus on Batman and his biological son, Damian Wayne (Robin).

Do you hear that sound? It's Batman super fans collectively cheering. Because if this post is to be believed, there is finally a screenplay for The Brave and The Bold, as well as a plan for release. We'll have to wait to see if this claim about the upcoming DC movie is legit, but it seems like there are some moves being made behind the scenes to bring Batman and Robin to the burgeoning DCU.

DC fans have been curious about how/when The Dark Knight will get to join the fun of the DCU, which has already released three titles across movies and TV. It sounds like he may be introduced as soon as 2028, if Muschietti's The Brave and The Bold goes as planned. Although there's one detail from the above report that I'm particularly focused on.

When the Gods and Monsters was announced, The Brave and The Bold was listed as a movie about Bruce Wayne and his son Damian Wayne aka Robin. This was a thrilling concept, especially since none of Batman's protégées ever made it into the previous DCEU, except for the dead Robin's suit from Batman v Superman. Unfortunately, James Gunn put some doubt on whether or not the father/son story would actually make it into Muschietti's movie. And I'm really hoping it still happens, and we finally get a new Robin on the big screen.

Given the wild popularity of Batman, it's only a matter of time before Gotham City's protector ends up joining the DCU. Exactly how this will be done is currently a mystery, and I'm really hoping that the original plans for a movie about Bruce and Damian Wayne shakes out.

It's currently unclear when The Brave and The Bold will hit theaters, but the next DC movie heading to theaters is Supergirl on June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully we get information about the above report sooner rather than later.