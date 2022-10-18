Wait, Is The Flash 2’s Script Already Done Ahead Of Ezra Miller’s Upcoming Movie Release?

The DC Extended Universe is known for its drama on and off camera, living up to that reputation with the scrapping of the Batgirl movie and various release date changes. Fans are currently worried about the fate of Andy Muschietti’s Flash movie, especially given the various legal issues and controversies surrounding star Ezra Miller. But is The Flash 2’s script already done ahead of the movie’s release this summer?

The pressure is on for the Flash movie, which is expected to course-correct the official timeline of the DCEU. But while Ezra Miller’s legal troubles seemed to put the upcoming DC movie in jeopardy, a new report by THR about Warner Bros.’ inner workings indicate that the Flash sequel is already written, specifically by Aquaman writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

Of course, this isn’t a guarantee that Flash 2 will ever happen. Indeed, the script is reportedly only being cobbed together in case Ezra Miller’s first solo movie is a hit at the box office. But with the mysterious blockbuster containing both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as Batman , it’s hard to imagine that fans won’t be clamoring to see it in theaters. As long as it’s still released as planned, that is.

While the DC Extended Universe isn’t known for its big crossover events Andy Muschietti’s The Flash has the potential to change that. And if the ambitious and long-gestating blockbuster is able to live up to expectations, perhaps a new DC franchise could be born. But it also seems to depend on what happens with Ezra Miller’s legal issues. But if a script for Flash 2 is already written, the studio is seemingly considering all of its options and hoping for the best. Looks like the DCEU is ready to get into the multiverse fun like the competition at Marvel.

Over the past year, Ezra Miller has been involved in a number of controversies, resulting in multiple arrests. They were involved in a few scuffles in Hawaii earlier this year, leading to viral videos of their arrest and a (dropped) restraining order . But things got even more wild once Miller returned to the mainland. Multiple families have come forward with accusations that their child was put in unsafe situations. And most recently Miller was arrested and charged with burglary and larceny, pleading not guilty. These charges could result in over 20 years in prison, which would obviously put the kibosh on Flash 2 plans.

For their part, Ezra Miller also recently apologized for these controversies , and is seeking treatment for “complex” mental health issues. The fate of The Flash seemingly helped to achieve this outcome , as Miller feels strongly about the project and plays multiple versions of Barry Allen. We’ll just have to see how it all shakes out.