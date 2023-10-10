Fan Art Reimagined Grant Gustin If He Was Blonde Like The Comics Flash, And Honestly, I Don't Hate It

It’s been just over four months since the Scarlet Speedster took his last run on The CW, but that isn’t stopping people from talking about Grant Gustin and The Flash. The actor has become a fan-favorite among DC fans due to his portrayal of the beloved superhero. Some were even hoping that he would appear in The Flash movie alongside Ezra Miller, which unfortunately did not happen. However, Gustin’s role as Barry Allen and his place in DC is still talked about, and one fan proved that by reimagining the small-screen hero with the blonde locks his comic book counterpart had.

Fans of The Flash comics know that Barry Allen has blonde hair, as opposed to Gustin’s brown hair. However, that wasn't an issue for them because the Glee alum was loved by many, even though his hair wasn't comic book-accurate. Fans won’t have to wonder anymore what he would look like with blonde hair though, because buffy2ville on Instagram used AI to show it off, and it actually looks pretty good:

AI technology can do some incredible and freaky things, and sometimes at the same time. Of course, Grant Gustin looks great as is, and he was a pretty great Flash. However, seeing that blonde hair makes me wish there was a scene in Flashpoint where Barry was blonde. That way, fans could have it both ways. Maybe if he ever makes a return as The Flash, he could look a bit different. Though I do have to admit, the brown just fits Gustin a little bit more.

Coincidentally, this isn’t the first time Gustin and his locks have been making waves, whether real or not. Back in August, he rocked the signature Superman curl. Even though there were a lot of actors who almost played Superman, it’s hard to not imagine him playing the Man of Steel after seeing this photo. That would have made for an interesting plot, maybe like “Elseworlds.” The Arrowverse crossover saw Barry and Oliver switch lives at one point, and it was amusing to see Gustin as Green Arrow and Stephen Amell as The Flash. If only one happened that involved Barry becoming Superman, however, The Flash fits him more, even if the hair may be a bit different.

Even though Gustin didn’t appear in Ezra Miller’s The Flash, that doesn’t necessarily count him out of the DCEU. Miller’s Barry Allen did appear on The CW in the “Crisis” crossover, so there’s always the possibility the two universes could be interconnected.

The actor previously opened up about why he decided to end The Flash, saying that he wanted to spend more time with his family and his young daughter. That doesn’t mean he’s permanently walking away from the role though. Maybe in time, fans will see him return, and maybe even with comic-accurate hair.

While we may never get a blonde Grant Gustin as The Flash, what you can see is him in all nine seasons of The Flash. All you need is a Netflix subscription.