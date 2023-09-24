The Flash Star Grant Gustin Once Rocked The Superman Curl, And Don’t Go Giving James Gunn Ideas

Now, I know Grant Gustin was The Flash , but, could you picture him playing Superman too? His time as Barry Allen just came to a close on The CW’s The Flash, which aired its final season on the 2023 TV schedule . So, as we wait to see what he does next, this new video of him rocking a Superman curl in his hair, has me thinking he could easily play Superman, but let’s not give James Gunn any ideas, he already has his caped hero cast.

There are lots of actors who almost played Superman , and more who could easily fit the role. However, since Grant Gustin is known for being The Flash, it seems highly unlikely he’ll ever step into the role of another iconic DC hero. But, a girl can dream, and with this new video of the actor, a girl can really picture the actor as Superman, especially with that curl! Take a look at this clip of him rocking a Superman-esque hairstyle in a video posted to X :

É fã como a gente! ❤️Grant Gustin através dos suas redes sociais mostrando seu super-cabelo com o famoso pega-rapaz do Superman pic.twitter.com/slDkaV8VVoAugust 20, 2023 See more

If that’s not a perfect Superman curl, then I don’t know what is. While David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan will be playing Superman and Lois Lane , respectively, in James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy , it’s hard not to imagine Gustin in that role now that I’ve seen this video. You know, if I let my imagination really run wild I could totally see Candice Patton, Iris West in The CW’s The Flash, as Lois Lane in another universe.

Now, I know we shouldn’t be giving James Gunn any ideas with this, he already has a lot of work on his hands with Superman: Legacy and all the other upcoming DC movies and shows. However, let’s take a moment to dig deeper into why it’d be so fun to see Grant Gustin as Superman. First of all, he has the looks for it. That curl in his hair is perfect, and I’m positive he could pull off a red cape – we already know he can rock a red supersuit.

Secondly, the actor is a massive Superman fan. He has a tattoo that says “Superman…I love him,” which is written in his mom’s handwriting. He told the sweet story behind the ink to Comicbook.com in 2013, saying:

When I was a kid, I was a huge Superman fan. And also really into like drawing and coloring. And I was like four or five, and so my mom use to draw him for me, Superman, and I would color that in. And that's why it's her handwriting. This was also a line in my first professional job.

So, not only does Gustin have the looks for the part, but he also has the love for it. While I think David Corenswet is literally the best choice for Superman, I can’t deny the fact that the former Flash would also be great in the role.

However, considering The Flash just ended after ten years , I understand if Grant Gustin is ready to simply be a fan of DC projects again. Admittedly, it would also be an odd creative choice to have someone who just finished playing a Justice League member hop over to playing another one.

It’s fun to fantasize about what could be, and based on this video of The Flash's leading man, I really could see him as Superman. And considering actors like Oscar Isaac have played different roles in various Marvel projects (X-Men, Moon Knight and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in his case), it’s totally possible for The CW’s Flash to find his way into James Gunn’s DC Universe as a different character.

I guess we’ll just have to wait and see, but overall, James Gunn has a lot on his hands right now. And while it’d be cool on a few levels to see Grant Gustin play Superman or even reprise his role as The Flash in the new DC universe, I think we should all focus on what we actually know is coming: Superman: Legacy.