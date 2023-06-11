Michael Shannon Compares The Flash To Man Of Steel, And He Doesn’t Sound Stoked

Michael Shannon has become widely recognized for his captivating performances, often finding himself in villainous roles. (That's why he’s been a popular choice among fans to portray a Bond antagonist .) However, his portrayal of General Zod in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel truly showcased his villainous prowess. Despite his character's demise in the film, Shannon is making a return as the formidable Kryptonian in the upcoming DC Extended Universe movie, The Flash . He recently compared his experiences working on the two superhero movies, he doesn't sound so stoked about his latest outing as the character.

In a frank discussion with Collider , Michael Shannon revealed his honest sentiments regarding returning to the character ( which he did under one condition ) for the upcoming DC movie . Shannon expressed dissatisfaction with the multiverse storytelling approach utilized by The Flash, likening it to someone playing with action figures. He explained:

Yeah. I’m not gonna lie, it wasn’t quite satisfying for me, as an actor. These multiverse movies are like somebody playing with action figures. It’s like, ‘Here’s this person. Here’s that person. And they’re fighting!’ It’s not quite the in-depth character study situation that I honestly felt Man of Steel was.

The actor stood by his belief that Snyder’s take on the Big Blue Boyscout was a sophisticated story, irrespective of public opinion. He also asserted that while Andy Muschietti's feature is undoubtedly a nuanced story, there's not much room for him to play around as Zod. He continued:

Whether people think that’s crazy or not, I don’t even care. I really felt like Man of Steel was actually a pretty sophisticated story. I feel like The Flash is too, but it’s not Zod’s story. I’m basically there to present a challenge.

The Take Shelter star's reservations highlight his preference for character-driven narratives and the opportunities they provide for actors to delve deep into their roles. While acknowledging the entertainment value of multiverse films and their thrilling action sequences, he expressed a desire for more extensive character exploration akin to what he experienced in his first superhero movie outing.

As Emmy nominations draw closer, viewers should keep an eye out for Showtime’s captivating limited series, George & Tammy, which delves into the extraordinary lives of country music icons George Jones and Tammy Wynette. It's a role that surely gave Michael Shannon a chance to stretch his acting muscles and explore character depth. The series, which also stars Jessica Chastain, explores the triumphs, tragedies, and undeniable love that defined this legendary power couple. Through their powerful and memorable performances, Shannon and Chastain bring to life the flawed human beings behind the larger-than-life personas, showcasing the raw vulnerability and the profound connection that was nurtured through their music.

It remains to be seen how The Flash will strike a balance between the thrilling multiverse elements and the nuanced character development that actors like Michael Shannon yearn for. Nevertheless, with a talented ensemble cast, including the Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash and the iconic Michael Keaton returning as the beloved Tim Burton-era Batman, The Flash promises to be a cinematic experience that seamlessly merges nostalgia with exhilaration. Despite some controversies surrounding Miller’s behavior, which Shannon has candidly addressed , critic reactions to the DC movie have been positive. (Cinemablend’s own Nick Venable gave it 4 and a half out of 5 stars ). Let's hope it lives up to fans' expectations and still serves as a solid showcase for Shannon's talents.