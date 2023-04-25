New Flash Trailer Goes All In On Michael Keaton's Batman, And Wow

This summer, the continuing slate of upcoming DC movies takes the stage in theaters again through the long awaited film The Flash. After a hellish development process, Ezra Miller’s Scarlet Speedster finally gets their own solo adventure, and things are about to get multiversal. Or, since this new trailer for director Andy Muschietti’s film goes all in on Michael Keaton’s Batman, you could say that things are about to get nuts.

This latest round of footage debuted today during Warner Bros .’ CinemaCon presentation, and it’s an all out spectacle. Tying the fate of Barry Allen’s mother to Bruce Wayne’s own tragic backstory, we get a lot of new looks at Keaton’s variant going into action. And yeah, there’s that beautiful reference to Tim Burton’s Batman, where he busts out the reference to Master Wayne’s past madness.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

It’s a line that’s too good to pass up, as we’ve seen even the TV version of The Flash crib that same quote. But there’s nothing like seeing and hearing Michael Keaton say it, after his Batman has been teased as somewhere out there in the DC multiverse. Grounding the emotional story of this movie with humor and heart, what could have been a simple fan service cameo has become something the world should be even more excited to partake in.

Previously the first Flash trailer showed us the basic concept of two Barry Allens trying to preserve a universe where their mother Nora Allen isn’t brutally murdered. Of course, this isn’t the DC universe we’re used to from the previous movies we’ve seen Ezra Miller appear in. Hence another Barry, the inclusion of a cinematic Supergirl (Sasha Calle), and appearances from Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as Batman.

The Flash’s history of delays is a long and complicated road that’s spanned almost a decade, with many different parties being hired to play one role or another. To some that might feel like a drawback for the Andy Muschietti movie we’re starting to see larger looks into.

That isn’t the case in the viewpoint of producer Barbara Muschietti , who feels that the entire chain of events has given the world the best Flash experience possible. That cryptic flash of symbols at the end of the trailer hints at that and more being on the books. So yeah Mr. Keaton: let's get nuts! Let's get nuts indeed.