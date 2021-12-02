The Flash’s Kiersey Clemons On Feeling ‘Weird’ To Start Filming After Multiple Directors And Delays
What did Iris West think about all the changes?
The Flash’s road to production has hit multiple obstacles since the DCEU redirected its film slate. Originally the solo film was slated to drop in 2018, but the underperformance of Justice League caused those plans to shift. After a long wait, the DC film finally started shooting in 2021, and production just wrapped in October. Like the fans, The Flash’s stars didn’t deal with the delays well, with Kiersey Clemons recently revealing why filming the superhero movie was “weird.”
The pandemic and multiple changes led to the DCEU film being postponed multiple times. After the delays, Kiersey Clemons had to sit with Iris West for years before hitting the set. While she was appreciative of the film, Clemons was thrown off when production finally started. The Flash star revealed to Discussing Film how she felt working on the much-delayed DC flick:
Waiting for so long allowed the actress to grow with her character. But being on hold for a long time can shift perspective and ideas, as Kiersey Clemons alluded to. Most actors would’ve left the production at some point, but The Flash actress decided to stick with the role. Of course, fans let their feelings be known about the delays. Understanding how viewers felt changed Clemons’ approach to the film and her character. In her words:
Kiersey Clemons heard the fans and poured her all into giving them the best Iris West. But fans and Clemons can be thankful for director Andy Muschietti coming on board and seeing the film to the finish line. Before Muschietti was attached, The Flash was in development hell for years with names like Seth Grahame-Smith and duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller attached at certain points. They ended up leaving the superhero flick over creative differences with Warner Bros. Ezra Miller’s busy Hollywood career didn’t help matters either. But now The Flash is in the can and will arrive in theaters on November 4, 2022.
