The Flash Movie Has Wrapped, See The Sweet Message And Photos

The same weekend that fans got their first sneak peek at The Flash movie, director Andy Muschietti was getting the final shots of the highly anticipated film. In a pair of social media posts he announced that filming was complete, and thanked everybody on both sides of the camera for working so hard to make this movie a reality.

It’s almost a shock that The Flash has finished filming as the movie has been one of the more difficult of Warner Bros.’ DC projects to get out of the gate. We’ve known since before Justice League came out (theatrically) that a Flash movie was on the agenda, but the movie saw a parade of directors join and then leave the project, delaying it for years.

Over the course of years names like Seth Grahame-Smith and Rick Famuyiwa and more would join the film, only to leave the project some time later. There was a lot of interest when IT director Andy Muschietti would become the latest name to join the list of Flash directors, but there was no real reason at the time to believe anything would actually come of it.

And yet, with Muschietti it seems that The Flash finally found a captain to take over the ship. The movie finally got some real steam under it's latest director. Rumors started to emerge that The Flash movie, that at one time was even being called Flashpoint, would, in fact, take its inspiration from the popular comic book story. And even when they turn out to be untrue, rumors are at least a good sign that something is happening behind the scenes.

And with the confirmation that we are getting a Flashpoint style story, that will even include Michael Keaton reprising his role as Batman from decades ago, The Flash isn’t just a new comic book movie for fans to enjoy, but one of the most anticipated movies in the genre to be coming out in some time.

There’s the possibility that the movie could be the beginning of something of a restart of DC’s cinematic universe. The attempt to make an MCU-style connected universe for DC’s heroes had some trouble early on, and while the franchise has found some real success of late, it’s done so without much of the connective tissue between projects that many fans are looking for.

Whether The Flash movie is truly a relaunch of an entire franchise, or just a movie that brings a fan favorite character back, fans are still really looking forward to this one.