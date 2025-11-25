That Time Tom Cavanagh Admitted To Peeing In The Reverse-Flash Suit Thanks To Its Poor Bathroom Design
Yikes.
The superhero genre has been dominating the entertainment world for years, and is showing no signs of slowing down. In addition to shared universes like the MCU and DCU (the latter of which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription), there's also been other titles set outside of them. Case in point: The CW's Arrowverse, including The Flash. Actor Tom Cavanagh famously played Reverse-Flash in that Speedster series, although it turns out that at one point he completely peed in his costume thanks to a design error. Ouch.
The Flash (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription) ran for a whopping nine seasons, so you would think that they would have made the design of superhero suits would have been a streamlined experience. But that wasn't the case, and Cavanagh shared at Fan Expo Denver (via ThePopVerse) that he ended up having an emergency situation while filming one of the Arrowverse crossovers. As he told it:
That definitely sounds like a design issue. But this bathroom-related issue is not exclusive to Tom Cavanagh's costume as Reverse-Flash. It's a common issue for actors lucky enough to take on superhero roles. Christian Bale's advice to fellow Batman Ben Affleck was to make sure he could still use the bathroom in costume, given the long and grueling hours on set. So this is an issue that's going back years and across various franchises.
Unfortunately, Cavanagh's story about being unable to use the bathroom resulted in a somewhat humiliating moment on set. As he went on to share with the convention audience:
Yikes. Despite how badass Cavanagh looked as Reverse-Flash, the reality of wearing his signature suit was far less glamorous... especially when he ended up going to the bathroom while still wearing it. I sure hope these costumes were easily washed because now I'm just picturing him having to wear a urine-soaked look while continuing to film as Eobard Thawne / Reverse-Flash.
As previously mentioned, this design flaw seems fairly common for actors wearing custom superhero suits. Recently Tessa Thompson and Jennifer Lawrence shared stories about being asked to pee into a funnel while suited up as Valkyrie and Mystique respectively. But at least they didn't have an accident in their costumes.
The Flash is streaming in its entirety over on Netflix. All new DC projects are landing on HBO Max nowadays, including Creature Commandos, Peacemaker Season 2, and Superman. Hopefully James Gunn and company are making sure actors can use the bathroom nowadays.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.