Following James Gunn’s Superman In Summer 2025, We Finally Know What The Second DC Universe Movie Will Be, And It’s A Fitting Choice

Come next summer, Warner Bros’ big-screen DC universe is seeing the dawning of a new era with James Gunn’s Superman , which will see David Corenswet debuting his own version of the Man of Steel. Aside from that, for some time now we’ve known about the studio’s plans for a new chapter of the DCU . But now, we know which of the previously announced movies will come next among upcoming DC movies.

Warner Bros. has officially dated Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow to come to theaters on June 26, 2026, nearly a year after Superman’s summer 2025 release. The news comes following word that Craig Gillespie will helm the project starring House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Back in April, the I, Tonya and Cruella filmmaker was revealed to be in talks to direct the Supergirl flick, and now more official details seem to be lining up for the production. Per The Hollywood Reporter , the next Supergirl movie will begin filming this fall! It’s a fitting choice for the second DCU movie considering Kara Zor-El is the cousin of Superman.

Woman Of Tomorrow will be based on Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s take on Supergirl, which was told through an eight-issue limited comic book series of the same name. When James Gunn previously introduced the movie, he called it a “big science fiction epic” that would introduce Kara as a “much more jaded character” who has watched those around her die. Remember, Kal-El never knew Krypton, whereas Kara grew up there before its demise.

Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow joins a few other major releases that have been slated for the summer of 2026. Toy Story 5, for example, was previously dated for June 19 , therefore coming out one week before the DC film. The live-action Moana is also set to come out a few weeks later on July 10. Supergirl will also be one of two DC films in 2026, as Matt Reeves’ The Batman sequel is expected to arrive in theaters on October 2.

Since James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the DCU, many other movies have been announced in what’s being called the “Gods And Monsters” chapter of the extended universe. On the live-action front, The Brave And The Bold, Swamp Thing and Teen Titans are other movies that are in active development. The Flash’s filmmaker Andy Muschietti has signed on to direct The Brave And The Bold, which will explore the father and son dynamics of Batman and Damian Wayne. On the TV shows front, the DCU has Creature Commandos, Peacemaker Season 2, Waller, Lanterns, Paradise Lost and Booster Gold coming up.

James Gunn’s Superman will officially kick things off for the DCU when it hits theaters on July 11, 2025.