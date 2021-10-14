Guardians Of The Galaxy 3: James Gunn Has A+ Response To Fans Worried About Character Deaths

Filmmaker James Gunn has become synonymous with superhero movies, thanks to his acclaimed work on The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy. The latter franchise will soon get its threequel , and fans are both eager and nervous for the trilogy to come to an end. And Gunn has an A+ response to fans concerned about character deaths.

The Guardians of the Galaxy movies are known for being wild and hilarious, but there’s also an emotional story at its core. The first sequel featured one of the most heartbreaking moments in the entire MCU with Yondu’s death and funeral, which is why fans are concerned about other fan favorite characters like Rocket Racoon. One fan told Gunn that fans would “riot” if Rocket was killed off, to which he responded:

If I have to cry while writing them you have to cry while watching them, that's the deal. https://t.co/wxUdQSJkUTOctober 10, 2021 See more

The man’s got a point. James Gunn killed off nearly every member of Task Force X in The Suicide Squad, and it seems that DC fans didn’t collectively lose their minds. So the acclaimed filmmaker is feeling pretty secure about whatever character deaths might occur in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Although he isn’t confirming or denying the fate of Bradley Cooper’s Rocket at this time.

James Gunn got honest about those “riot” comments over on his personal Twitter account. He’s super active on social media, and is generous enough to field questions from fans on a regular basis. Sometimes that entails shutting down rumors, and other times it’s simply encouraging Marvel fans to take a deep breath regarding the fate of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

While James Gunn and company are keeping the secrets of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the limited information shared certainly seems to indicate that it’ll be an emotional experience. Nebula actress Karen Gillan revealed that she cried after reading the completed script. And as Gunn mentions, he also wept while writing the upcoming threequel.

Exactly what will make the Guardians threequel so emotional remains a mystery, but it seems like James Gunn is going to wrap up the current story before he heads back to the DCEU. Emotionally the stakes certainly feel high going into that mysterious blockbuster. I mean, just look at what happened to the Guardians throughout Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

The Guardians were hit hard by Thanos’ assault on the galaxy. After the Mad Titan killed Gamora to procure the Soul Stone, his infamous snap saw Star-Lord, Drax, Mantis, and Groot all turn to dust. Only Gamora and Rocket were left, bonding over the five-year time jump and becoming Avengers in the process.

It’s unclear what the story of Guardians 3 will contain, but smart money says the fate of Gamora will be a major plot point. The 2014 version of Zoe Saldana’s character was brought into the main timeline as a complication of the Time Heist, and she joined the heroes to stop her father. But she departed to places unknown, with Star-Lord in particular eager to find the green gal.