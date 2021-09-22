Guardians Of The Galaxy 3: Howard The Duck Actor Seth Green Let Slip Key Detail About James Gunn’s Threequel

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe arrived with a bang thanks to projects on both the small and silver screens. One of the most highly anticipated movies coming down the line is James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is expected to end the current franchise as we know it. And Howard the Duck actor Seth Green recently let slip a key detail about James Gunn’s threequel.

Both Guardians of the Galaxy movies featured a brief cameo by Howard the Duck, to fans’ delight. Seth Green voiced the role, who is also expected to pop up in What If…? Green recently revealed he’s not sure if he’ll have a part in Guardians 3, but that he knows one aspect of the movie’s plot. As he put it,

I don’t know if Howard’s a part of it, I haven’t heard anything about that. The only thing I know is that it’s the girls’ story, it’s the sisters’ story, that it’s Gamora and Nebula’s story. So I don’t know if it’s a prequel, or if it comes off in the new timeline that’s splintered post-the Time Heist. Honestly, I don’t know anything about it.

Take my money, James Gunn. The relationship between Gamora and Nebula has been one of the most emotional storylines for the Guardians throughout their movies and appearances in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. And it looks like the sisters will once again be key to the story in Guardians 3. Looks like I’ll be bringing tissues to the theater.

Seth Green’s comments to ComicBook are sure to inspire countless new fan theories about what Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 might contain. It makes sense that Thanos’ daughters and their relationship will seemingly factor majorly into the story of the threequel, especially with 2014 Gamora essentially stranded in the future. But now their roles might be reversed, with Nebula becoming the more nurturing one. Either way I can’t wait.

The Gamora we grew to love was killed in Avengers: Infinity War by Thanos so he could procure the Soul Stone. She was “revived” when 2014 Thanos and company came into the present during a complication from the Time Heist. She saved Nebula and joined the good guys for the final battle, but departed the battlefield to locations unknown.

Obviously Nebula isn’t the only person who is invested in finding Gamora and reuniting this version of her with the team in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Peter Quill/ Star-Lord was in a relationship with Zoe Saldana’s character ahead of her death. The rest of the Guardians team also traveled with the green gal for years.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently expected to arrive in theaters on May 5th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.