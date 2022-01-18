Has Jeremy Irons Seen The Snyder Cut? Here's What He Says About Justice League And The HBO Max Restoration

The DC Extended Universe is always full of surprises, and last year’s release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League was certainly no exception. The filmmaker’s epic four-hour vision was released via streaming after years of fan campaigns, greatly expanding the narrative in the process. But has the great Jeremy Irons seen the Snyder Cut? Here’s what he says about Justice League and the extended cut on HBO Max .

Jeremy Irons made his debut as Alfred Pennyworth in Batman v Superman, before eventually reprising the role in Justice League. The theatrical cut dropped some A+ footage of Irons, including his scene opposite Henry Cavill’s Superman and great chemistry with Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman. The Watchmen actor was recently asked if he’s caught the Snyder Cut, saying:

Strangely, I think I have it and I haven’t seen it. I shall have to hunt it out and see if I have it somewhere online or on a DVD. I remember talking to Zack [Snyder] before he did it and being very interested to see what he came up with. It couldn’t have been worse.

Well, there you have it. Jeremy Irons definitely didn’t hold back when revealing his relationship to Justice League, and thoughts about the 2017 theatrical cut . While he hasn’t seen the Snyder Cut in all of its glory, he clearly wasn’t a big fan of the version that went to theaters years ago. Shots fired by none other than Bruce Wayne’s trusty manservant.

Jeremy Irons’ comments to Variety are sure to please hardcore fans of the Snyder Cut who were similarly dissatisfied with the first cut of Justice League. While he was still a gentleman and didn’t go into the specifics of that ill-fated blockbuster, it’s clear that even the cast agreed with the public’s response to the theatrical cut. Later in his same interview, he further explained that it was seemingly impossible for the Snyder Cut to be of a lesser quality than the original. As he put it,

I don’t think it could have been, could it?

Touche. Both DC fans and moviegoers in general failed to respond to Justice League when it hit theaters in 2017, resulting in critical and box office disappointment. Criticism came since the movie looked like a bit of a Frankenstein project, with two different visions competing within the same project. By comparison, the reviews were much kinder to the Snyder Cut when it arrived via streaming last year.

Unfortunately for fans of Jeremy Irons, it’s unclear if/when he’ll ever return to the DCEU to play Alfred again. After Ben Affleck departed the role of Batman, it seemed that Irons’ time in the shared universe was up as well. While Affleck will have his final bow as the Dark Knight in the upcoming Flash movie, Irons isn’t currently attached to the multiversal blockbuster.