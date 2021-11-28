Jeremy Irons: What To Watch If You Like The House Of Gucci Star

It is fitting to see Jeremy Irons in the House of Gucci cast as Rodolfo Gucci, because the biographical drama from director Ridley Scott feels exactly like the kind of tragedy that William Shakespeare would have turned into a literary masterpiece. Indeed, the 73-year-old, Academy Award-winning Englishman not only has the training of a Shakespearean actor, but the playwright’s work has become a recurrence in the actor’s filmography - sometimes just in theme or style, but other times, with direct adaptations.

Of course, there is plenty more that Jeremy Irons is known for - including superhero movies, even. In fact, for our following list of films and TV shows starring the actor that are available to stream now, that is exactly where we will start.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Jeremy Irons’ DCEU Movies (HBO Max)

While Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) is out cleaning up crime on the streets of Gotham City (or wherever he and his other powerful colleagues are needed), the vigilante can also rely remotely on the help of his most trusted ally: his lifelong in-house servant and father figure, Alfred Pennyworth (Jeremy Irons).

Why they are worth checking out if you like Jeremy Irons: Jeremy Irons first appeared in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016 and reappeared later in 2021’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League (the cut I personally prefer to acknowledge) as a version of Batman’s butler unlike what we had seen before, distinguished by his active participation in vigilantism and willingness to spar with his friend and employer when he feels necessary.

(Image credit: HBO)

Watchmen (HBO Max)

In a world in which superheroes exist but have been outlawed, a new generation of costumed vigilantes emerge to take matters into their own hands by any means necessary.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Jeremy Irons: While already a member of the DC Extended Universe, Jeremy Irons ventured to another corner of the DC Multiverse to play an elder version of superhero-turned-supervillain Adrian “Ozymandias” Veidt on HBO’s Watchmen - an acclaimed limited series continuation of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ groundbreaking graphic novel, from creator Damon Lindelof.

(Image credit: Disney / Fox)

Die Hard With A Vengeance (Tubi)

A disgraced John McClane (Bruce Willis) is forced to play a dangerous game of “Simon Says” to stop a mysterious German terrorist from setting off bombs all around New York City, with the reluctant help of a shopkeeper (Samuel L. Jackson) who decided to come to his aid at the wrong time.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Jeremy Irons: Jeremy Irons is no stranger to villainy and his scenery-chewing performance as the vengeful and terribly clever antagonist, eponymously named “Simon,” in the hit 1995 action sequel Die Hard with a Vengeance is one of the finest examples of such.

(Image credit: Paramount)

The Time Machine (Hulu, Paramount+)

A heartbroken inventor (Guy Pearce) creates a device that allows him to alter the events of the past, but an accident causes him to, instead, journey forward thousands of years into a horrifying future.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Jeremy Irons: Another great example of Jeremy Irons’ ability to be both sinister but intellectually compelling is in The Time Machine - a well-made 2002 adaptation of H.G. Wells’ seminal novel in which he becomes almost entirely unrecognizable as the otherwise intelligent leader of a barbaric race of futuristic mutants.

(Image credit: Disney)

The Lion King (Disney+)

After spending years in exile believing that he caused his father’s death when he was just a cub, a lion (Matthew Broderick) returns to avenge his father (James Earl Jones) and claim his rightful place as the King of the Jungle.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Jeremy Irons: Perhaps the most iconic example of Jeremy Irons’ mastery of villainous roles (and Shakespearean training) would have to be when he lent his voice to the tyrannical Scar in the original animated The Lion King - a 1994 Disney classic inspired by the biblical stories of Moses and Joseph, as well as William Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

(Image credit: Showtime)

The Borgias (Netflix, Showtime)

With the help of his many sons, Pope Alexander VI (Jeremy Irons) conspires to spread his power throughout Italy by very ungodly means during the 15th Century.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Jeremy Irons: Jeremy Irons was nominated for an Golden Globe for his performance as yet another cruel figure of tyranny on Showtime’s The Borgias - a historical series developed by Academy Award winner Neil Jordan which ran for three highly acclaimed seasons from 2011 to 2013.

(Image credit: MGM)

The Man In The Iron Mask (HBO Max)

As Paris continues to suffer under the cruel and selfish ruling of the young King Louis XIV (Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio), a legendary trio of heroics uncover an opportunity to save France by replacing the king with his unknown identical twin brother, who has been kept locked up and hidden from the public for most of his life.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Jeremy Irons: In yet another tale of resisting tyranny, Jeremy Irons plays one of the leaders in a conspiracy against in the king in 1998’s The Man in the Iron Mask, which writer and director Randall Wallace based on a continuation of the legend of the Three Musketeers by author Alexandre Dumas.

(Image credit: Disney / Fox)

Dead Ringers (IMDb TV, Tubi, Pluto TV)

A gynecologist (Jeremy Irons) and his twin brother (Jeremy Irons), who works in the same profession, work out an agreement that the shier of the two will impersonate his more confident sibling when he grows tired of his current lover, until they both fall deeply in love with the same woman.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Jeremy Irons: In yet another tale of identical siblings with some bad blood between them, Jeremy Irons is impeccable playing two different roles in 1988’s Dead Ringers - an intense, romantic psychological thriller from co-writer and director David Cronenberg, who is usually best known as the master of body horror movies like his remake of The Fly from two years earlier.

(Image credit: Miramax)

Kafka (Amazon Rental)

A mysterious death leads an insurance worker (Jeremy Irons) to uncover a secret, underground organization responsible for orchestrating major events in history to their liking.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Jeremy Irons: In yet another strange and twisted tale that I am sure David Cronenberg would have been all over had director Steven Soderbergh not gotten ahold of it first, Jeremy Irons plays influential author Franz Kafka in 1991’s Kafka - a highly fictionalized and nightmarish account of his life prior to his notoriety.

(Image credit: BFI)

High-Rise (Tubi, Pluto TV, Vudu)

In 1975, a young doctor (Tom Hiddleston) experiences a chaotic and surreal class struggle after moving into a seemingly idyllic skyscraper.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Jeremy Irons: In a strange tale that some might refer to as Kafka-esque, Jeremy Irons plays the architect behind the London apartment complex in which a truly complex set of events take place in 2015’s High Rise - an ambitious sci-fi drama based on the novel by J.G. Ballard and directed by Ben Wheatley.

(Image credit: Disney / Fox)

Kingdom Of Heaven (Starz)

A blacksmith (Orlando Bloom), losing his faith following the tragic loss of his family, becomes a warrior when embroiled in the violent religious conflict taking place between Europe and the East in the 12th Century.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Jeremy Irons: Before working together for House of Gucci, Ridley Scott directed Jeremy Irons in the role of the Marshall of Jerusalem ,called Tiberias, in 2005’s Kingdom of Heaven - a thrilling historical epic that offers a fictionalized account of the Crusades.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Reversal Of Fortune (Amazon Rental)

A wealthy socialite (Jeremy Irons) calls upon the aid of a well-known attorney (Ron Silver) to defend him when he becomes accused of attempting to murder his wife (Glenn Close) as she lies in a coma.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Jeremy Irons: We conclude by putting the spotlight on the film that made Jeremy Irons an Academy Award winner: 1990’s Reversal of Fortune, a suspenseful courtroom drama based on a shocking true story.

It's ironic how it was his performance in Reversal of Fortune that earned Jeremy Irons one of the most fortunate honors that any actor could dream of. Who knows? Maybe he could receive such wealth a second time for his role in House of Gucci.