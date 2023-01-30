Helen Mirren Made A Humorously NSFW Declaration When She Arrived To The Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Set

If you have seen all the DC movies in order , you probably know that David F. Sandberg’s 2019 release Shazam! , is unique, at least in terms of recent DCEU films, with its charming family-friendly comedic tone. The first Shazamily film was critically well-received and stood out comedically against other already superhero-heavy cinema fare. Its sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods is hitting theaters soon, with Dame Helen Mirren bringing her villain game , and the film's director shared a hilarious story about how the legendary actress reacted when she appeared on set for the first time. And warning, it’s definitely not safe for work!

Director David Sandberg recently broke down his superhero movie’s deadly serious second trailer with EW , admittedly he initially had preconceived notions concerning the English actress, perhaps involving the potential for prim and proper behavior. She quickly became a part of the team, though, trading quips and more after showing up on the first day of filming with a comical NSFW declaration. According to Sandberg:

You kind of have an expectation, like, ‘Oh, it’s Dame Helen entering the set!’ But the first day she came on, she’s like, ‘Yeah! We need more pussy power on set! We’re here now!’ and I was like, ‘Oh, OK!

Talk about making a first impression! While Mirren has built a career portraying respectable people and many famous members of the royal family, she’s been seeking out roles that many might assume would not interest her. For example, The Queen actress expressed interest in appearing in the Fast franchise , which the franche's creative team was all too happy to accommodate, writing her a part for The Fate of the Furious. And now, Mirren and her p-power are joining superhero cinema as the power-hungry daughter of Atlas, Hespera, in Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

The Oscar winner is not the only marquee star whose work on the Shazam! sequel will be their first time in a superhero movie. Charlie’s Angels and Kill Bill actress Lucy Liu will also be in goddess mode as Kalypso, the sister of Mirren's character. Liu spent a lot of time on set on the back of an electronic programmable arm, as Kalypso will be seen flying a dragon with a unique wood-like character design.

According to the movie’s director, cracking the dragon’s design was one of the most challenging aspects to break on Fury of the Gods, but it was an enjoyable experience. Sandberg continued:

... how can we do it differently? We’ve seen a lot of dragons in Game of Thrones and The Hobbit and everything. But this is from mythology. It’s a dragon that’s sort of made of wood because he’s born from a tree. I just love monsters! It was a lot of fun to play with an even bigger toy box on this one.

Dame Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu’s combined feminine power is an exciting and welcomed addition to the Shazamily-centered superhero series. I’m excited to see how two stars' energy translates to the big screen!