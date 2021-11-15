Henry Cavill Reveals A Weirdly Specific Superman Regret (And It’s Not His Infamous Mustache)

Actor Henry Cavill has been keeping busy as of late, although his name will likely remain synonymous with his role as Superman in the DC Extended Universe. Cavill helped kick off the shared universe with Man of Steel, and reprised his role for Zack Snyder’s following two installments. Cavill recently revealed a weirdly specific Superman regret , and it’s got nothing to do with his infamous mustache .

The tale of Henry Cavill’s mustache is legendary, and resulted in some infamous footage for Justice League’s reshoots. But it turns out that Cavill has another, surprising regret about his tenure as Superman. Namely, a specific look from the end of Man of Steel. In his words,

There’s a scene at the end of Man of Steel. I’m talking to Martha. I would’ve smiled differently. Every time I see it I’m like, ‘That’s an irritating smile.’ I just don’t like it. Why did I smile like that? That’s not how I smile. That I would have done it differently.

Well, ok then. Henry Cavill didn’t mince his words when it came to his time a Superman, although his biggest regret about the character is one that might surprise casual fans. Still, the Enola Holmes actor just can’t get over his “irritating” smile from Man of Steel’s finale.

Henry Cavill’s comments to THR help to peel back the curtain on his years years playing Superman in the DCEU. He brought a hulking pyhysicality to the role, one that movieogers responded to -- despite his controversial killing of Zod. Although there’s one scene from Man of Steel that clearly sticks with him.

At the tail end of Man of Steel, Henry Cavill’s Clark Kent is reminiscing about his late father with Martha Kent (Diane Lane). It’s during this conversation that the infamous smile happens, as he’s sharing news of his employment at the Daily Planet. Unfortunately, the Witcher star wishes he played that moment a bit different. You can check out said smile below.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Of course, this is far from the most problematic Superman smile from most fans of the DCEU. That honor goes to his opening appearance in the theatrical cut of Justice League. Said sequence is the victim of that infamous mustache debacle, with the visual effects used to digitally erase it leaving much to be desired.

Since wrapping those Justice League reshoots, Henry Cavill has yet to return to the role of Superman. While he definitely has teased his interest in doing so, there’s been no indication as to when the Man of Steel will finally return ot the big screen. But with Supergirl being introduced to the DCEU in The Flash, perhaps that’ll open the door for Cavill to return.