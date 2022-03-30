Is Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker 2 Still Happening? Here’s The Latest

Warner Bros. has been producing a ton of superhero movies lately, set both within and outside of the main DCEU timeline. Todd Phillips’ Joker was in the latter category, and was a massive success that earned Joaquin Phoenix an Academy Award . But is Joker 2 still happening? Here’s the latest.

Joker made a ton of money when it hit theaters back in 2019, while also being a strong contender during Awards Season. While both Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix seemed interested in bringing a sequel together, there hasn’t been much news . But a new report by The Ankler (via The Direct ) indicated the possible sequel is still in the works– even if it’s taking longer than expected.

According to this latest (unconfirmed) report about Joker, Warner Bros. is still moving ahead with a sequel for Joaquin Phoenix’s gritty drama. The script is seemingly being worked on, and filming could begin in early 2023. Although it’s not all good news. Because Todd Phillips allegedly hasn’t actually submitted a draft of the script for Joker 2 yet. So if that process continues for longer than expected, perhaps these plans will be further postponed. Only time will tell.

While some moviegoers would have liked to already be catching up with the likes of Arthur Fleck in Joker 2, it’s definitely exciting that Warner Bros. is seemingly still interested in the burgeoning franchise. And since Todd Phillips’ story isn’t connected to the events of the DCEU or The Batman, he should presumably be given narrative freedom. There just happen to be a number of Jokers occupying the big screen these days.

Todd Phillips offered a bleak, gritty take on Gotham City and its inhabitants throughout the course of Joker’s runtime. The disturbing drama saw Joaquin Phoenix’s protagonist Arthur Fleck descend into madness, and accidentally kickstart an anarchist revolution in the DC location. Phoenix gave an outstanding performance, transforming his body, mind, and voice in order to become this new take on the character. And by the end he truly became the Clown Prince of Crime.

The ending of Joker definitely left the story open for more entries, especially now that Arthur Fleck has become the titular villain. While some fans were hoping to see a crossover with Robert Pattinson’s version of Batman, the two franchises will be kept separate narratively. After all, actor Barry Keoghan made his debut as a different form of Joker in The Batman, albeit with limited screen time.

Hopefully Todd Phillips is able to complete the writing process for Joker’s sequel sooner rather than later. While a follow-up movie seemed all but guaranteed back in 2019, fans have been patiently waiting for any real updates from the studio. Because who wouldn’t want to return to that version of Gotham City, and those iconic stairs?