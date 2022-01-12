Is Superman And Lois Bringing One Of The Hero's Biggest Comics Villain To Season 2?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Superman & Lois Season 2 premiere “What Lies Beneath.” Read at your own risk!

Superman & Lois kicked off Season 2 in a rather tame fashion, considering all the things that happened in the Season 1 finale. Of course, the episode ramped up in intensity after catching viewers up on the lives of everyone post-Morgan Edge and revealed what challenge Clark faces beyond sexually active sons . A brief shot cut underground to a pounding below Smallville, and a grey hand punching and clawing its way through dirt up to the surface. The color of the hand, the intensity of punches, and overall chaos of it definitely have me and others wondering if Doomsday will appear in Superman & Lois.

There are a couple of bread crumbs that suggest Doomsday is lurking beneath Smallville, waiting to attack the Man of Steel. We learned that Lt. Mitch Anderson, who replaced Lois’ dad as Superman’s point man with the U.S. military, is working on a project that’s developing its own army of “Supermen” to protect American interests. Anderson told Superman this needed to happen because of the hero’s unwillingness to work exclusively towards American interests, which upset him. General Lane admitted the government had weapons to stop Superman in the past. Could it be that this recent exploration of human testing resulted in Doomsday?

Another thing worth mentioning is that Doomsday got a nod in the Arrowverse before Superman & Lois. Supergirl mentioned that Superman defeated Doomsday in the past, and provided that’s canon, then Clark knows exactly who Doomsday is and what he’s capable of. "Crisis on Infinite Earths" changed a lot about events in the Arrowverse, though, so it’s impossible to say with certainty what is and isn’t true in this world without confirmation from the characters. It’s possible Superman did fight Doomsday at one point, but that changed with Oliver Queen’s sacrifice .

I also can’t help but notice Superman & Lois had to showcase just the hand of this mysterious entity. That’s something DC Comics teased in the past, as evidenced by this panel which shows Doomsday punching to the surface from underground.

Doomsday’s arrival would be pretty exciting, if that's truly what's happening in Season 2. Doomsday is the villain responsible for “killing” Superman in the comics, even though Clark ultimately recovered and came back to life.

Amidst all the speculation, Superman & Lois showrunner Todd Helbing spoke to TVLine about the moment. He didn’t confirm anything one way or another, though it does seem answers are on the way.

I’m assuming a lot of people will know what that is. In Episode 2, you’ll see a little bit more. And in Episode 3, you’ll find out exactly what it is.

I’ll remain skeptical of Superman & Lois’ tease until then, especially after Season 1 . Are we really supposed to be so trusting after The CW series fooled us by having Superman’s half-brother pose as Morgan Edge ? Until we have more definitive evidence, I’m definitely going to consider this seeming Doomsday tease inconclusive.

Superman & Lois airs on The CW on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. This season is already off to a strong start, so be sure to check out the premiere and be prepared for more Arrowverse fun in 2022.