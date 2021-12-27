How Superman And Lois Will Kick Off Season 2 On The CW

With Season 2 of Superman & Lois premiering very soon, just how will the CW superhero series kick off its new season? The network recently released a synopsis for the premiere episode and a lot will be going on following the Season 1 finale.

Smallville Is Still Reeling From That Big Confrontation

The Season 1 finale saw Tal-Rho and Superman's big showdown, along with Tal-Rho’s army of soldiers. Superman and Steel were able to stop them all, thankfully. However, it seems like this is only just the beginning, as the aftermath may be just as difficult, especially with Lois co-running The Smallville Gazette:

Season 2 opens with the dust still settling in Smallville following the shocking outcome of the confrontation between Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner, Tyrant) and Superman (Tyler Hoechlin). Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark struggle as a couple while Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) adjusts to running The Smallville Gazette with Lois.

Jonathan and Jordan Have Some Trouble Coming

As Clark and Lois are facing challenges, Jonathan and Jordan are also facing some challenges. Balancing a normal life with superhero secrets makes life less than easy, and the twins are going to be dealing with every day teen issues, and trying to balance those with some not-so-every day problems:

Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) faces new challenges on the football field, and secrets threaten to destroy Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Sarah's (Inde Navarrette) growing relationship.

Relationships Will Be A Focus Of Superman & Lois Season 2

Relationships are going to be a big part of Season 2, at least at the beginning. And, it’s going to get difficult for several of our favorite characters. Along with Clark and Lois (as well as Jordan and Sarah), Kyle and Lana may experience their own complications. Another interesting storyline to look forward to in Season 2 will focus on John Henry Irons. At the end of Season 1, his daughter, Natalie (from his own Earth), was surprised to see her mother, Lois Lane, alive. Seeing how the two of them deal with their new life will definitely be something fans will have to look out for:

Meanwhile, Kyle (Erik Valdez) grows concerned over Lana's (Emmanuelle Chriqui) involvement with a new mayoral candidate. Lastly, John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) and his daughter Natalie (Tayler Buck) attempt to make this new Earth their home.

It looks like Season 2 of Superman & Lois will be filled to the brim with action, challenges, and new connections, and I cannot wait to see what other surprises are in store. The first season received a lot of praise, even when it first premiered, so hopefully the second season will live up to it. From the trailer alone, fans are going to be in for a wild ride.

Don’t miss the Season 2 premiere of Superman & Lois on Tuesday, January 11 on The CW! Check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 winter and spring schedule to see what other shows to look out for in the new year.