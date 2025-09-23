James Gunn Just Answered A Fan's Question About The DCU's Timeline That Is Already Sparking Theories In My Brain

James Gunn loves a good movie tease. And while Peacemaker Season 2 (airing on the 2025 TV schedule streaming with an HBO Max subscription ) is giving fans plenty to talk about already, it was a little back-and-forth with a fan regarding DCU’s timeline that may have just opened the door to something much, much bigger for the future. And my brain is sparking with theories on what it could mean.

During a casual watch party for Episode 5 with wife and Peacemaker star Jennifer Holland, Gunn took to Threads , inviting fans to join him. He wrote:

About to start Episode 5 Watch Party with @jenniferlholland. Press play in one minute!! Who else is here?

One fan took their shot. They asked:

Hey @jamesgunn !!! Loved Ep 5! A question I wanted to ask last week… will there be DCU projects set in totally different time eras..? Would love to see something placed in the early 1800s 🧜‍♂️

Gunn, never one to overexplain, gave a direct (and instantly brain-igniting) response. He replied:

Yes there are and will be.

And just like that, my mind is off to the races. Because if James Gunn is serious—and let’s face it, he usually is—we might be getting a DCU period piece. Let's break down what this could mean for the future of new DC movies .

The Early 1800s Might Be More Than a Throwaway

This might sound like a throwaway comment. But if you know your DC lore, the 19th century isn’t just old-timey wallpaper—it’s packed with rich, weird, and surprisingly cinematic characters. If Gunn wants to dip into this sandbox for an upcoming DC TV series or another film project, beyond the current DCU Chapter One slate , here are just a few wild picks ripe for adaptation:

Jonah Hex (1838 – onward) – A scarred Confederate-turned-bounty-hunter, Hex is basically Clint Eastwood in a cursed comic. Westerns are due for a comeback, and Hex deserves a better shot than that 2010 movie gave him.

– A scarred Confederate-turned-bounty-hunter, Hex is basically Clint Eastwood in a cursed comic. Westerns are due for a comeback, and Hex deserves a better shot than that 2010 movie gave him. Max Mercury (1838) – A speedster before The Flash, Max got his powers from a Blackfoot shaman and spent decades hopping time. Myth-meets-mysticism. It's superhero folklore.

– A speedster before The Flash, Max got his powers from a Blackfoot shaman and spent decades hopping time. Myth-meets-mysticism. It's superhero folklore. The Phantom Stranger & Jack the Ripper (1888) – A demonic Ripper meets DC’s creepiest cosmic guardian. Imagine a Victorian horror miniseries that ends in a rat-filled London sewer. Yes, please.

– A demonic Ripper meets DC’s creepiest cosmic guardian. Imagine a Victorian horror miniseries that ends in a rat-filled London sewer. Yes, please. The Atom Meets Edgar Allan Poe (1849) – Ray Palmer time-travels and teams up with Poe to solve a gold heist. Gothic, quirky, totally ready for a prestige series.

– Ray Palmer time-travels and teams up with Poe to solve a gold heist. Gothic, quirky, totally ready for a prestige series. Lady Jane (1851) – Burned alive and reborn as a plant elemental. She later joins the Parliament of Trees. Think: a Gothic Swamp Thing prequel with a touch of Crimson Peak.

– Burned alive and reborn as a plant elemental. She later joins the Parliament of Trees. Think: a Gothic Swamp Thing prequel with a touch of Crimson Peak. Bat Lash (1847–1860s) – A charming rogue gambler with a heart of gold (and a gun). His stories are romantic, chaotic, and weirdly poetic. Picture a Tarantino Western with superhero vibes.

– A charming rogue gambler with a heart of gold (and a gun). His stories are romantic, chaotic, and weirdly poetic. Picture a Tarantino Western with superhero vibes. Swamp Thing in the Old West (1872) – Yup, even he shows up. In a weird frontier-era tale involving Native heroes, cults, and magical amber. It’s as eerie as it is epic.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the rich historical settings DC Comics has to offer. With no shortage of compelling stories to draw from, a DC period piece feels not only possible—but perfectly timed.

Why A Period Piece Works Right Now

Marvel’s Cinematic Multiverse is big, but when it comes to period storytelling, especially in the American frontier, they mostly steer clear. That’s where DC can stand apart. Gunn has repeatedly said the DCU won’t just be about interlocking puzzle pieces, but about telling the best stories. And what better way to do that than by ditching the present-day capes for dusty landscapes or a gaslamp London?